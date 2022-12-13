Strep A myths debunked: The truth about antibiotic shortages and flu vaccine ‘link’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

As reports of Strep A cases continue in Tayside and Fife, parents are seeking reassurance around rumours of antibiotics shortages and a link between the flu vaccine and the illness.

Some parents are worried after reading about potential shortages of antibiotics to treat Strep A, should their child become ill.

Others are concerned by rumours online that the children’s nasal flu vaccine is causing the rise in Strep A cases.

In light of parents’ worries, the Scottish Government has issued advice and reassurance, debunking these myths about Strep A.

Strep A and the flu vaccine

Rumours of a link between Strep A and the children’s nasal flu vaccine have been circulating on social media, with some saying the vaccine has caused the rise in cases.

However, deputy chief medical officer, Prof Graham Ellis, says these rumours are unfounded.

Prof Ellis explains: “These claims are simply not true.

“The experiences of the pandemic have made clear that we must all be vigilant against medical misinformation.

“Disinformation of this type is dangerous to the wellbeing of children.

Let's have all the children take a Nasal flu vaccine….with a side effect of Strep A…then wonder why Children are dying from …. Strep A. pic.twitter.com/qI1Or2yTPy — TheLeftHandofGod (@WelshManTalking) December 5, 2022

“There is no link whatsoever between the nasal flu vaccine given to children and Strep A.

“There is absolutely no scientific evidence to support any claim that there is.

“We strongly encourage parents and carers to get the free vaccine for their child as soon as possible if they haven’t already done so as the number of hospitalisations among very young children from the flu virus is rising.”

Where did the rumour come from?

The rumour began after a medical paper from 2014 entitled ‘Live attenuated influenza vaccine enhances colonization of Streptococcus pneumoniae and Staphylococcus aureus in mice’ was circulated on the internet.

Some are using the paper as ‘evidence’ the vaccine is linked to Strep A.

But, the research found the live flu vaccine (the type given to school children) increases the likelihood of finding two strains of streptococcus pneumoniae in mice, not humans.

And streptococcus pneumoniae and strep A are different types of bacteria. The research did not find the vaccine increases the likelihood of finding Strep A.

And the nasal flu vaccine has been given to children in Scotland since 2014.

The NHS says getting flu can actually increase your susceptibility to other illnesses, such as Strep A. And the best way to protect yourself against flu is getting the vaccine.

Is there an antibiotic shortage?

Reports of an antibiotic shortage have also been circulating online, with many parents worried medication will be hard to get if their child becomes sick with Strep A.

A Scottish Government spokesperson says: “While there is adequate supply of antibiotics to treat Strep A in the UK, we are seeing a sharp increase in demand for certain types of antibiotics – in particular liquid preparations – in some localised areas because of the recent rise in cases.

“Wholesalers and manufacturers are working at speed to replenish the stock on an ongoing basis.

“Further work is in hand to further strengthen the supply chain resilience.”

‘Effective alternatives’

And in areas where demand for antibiotics is high, plans are in place should a shortage develop.

The spokesperson continues: “In the meantime, doctors and pharmacists have effective alternatives – such as crushing or dissolving solid oral forms of the antibiotics that can be used to treat Strep A, or prescribing alternative ones.

“Medicine supply is a reserved matter. The Health Secretary has spoken to the UK Government to seek assurances about the supply of antibiotics.”