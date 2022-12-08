Strep A update: Advice for local parents as cases rise

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Strep A update: Advice for local parents as cases rise

By Saskia Harper
December 8 2022, 10.00am Updated: December 8 2022, 10.45am
With so many winter bugs circulating in Tayside and Fife, it can be difficult to know what's the best treatment for your child. Image: Shutterstock.
With so many winter bugs circulating in Tayside and Fife, it can be difficult to know what's the best treatment for your child. Image: Shutterstock.

Parents in Tayside and Fife are being urged to look out for symptoms of Strep A in their children as case numbers rise.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) confirmed 13 cases of Strep A in children under 10 years have now been identified in Scotland – an increase from eight on Monday.

There have been 25 cases reported overall across the country.

Neither NHS Tayside or NHS Fife have confirmed cases in the area.

And speaking to BBC Radio Scotland, Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, reassured parents there is no shortage of antibiotics needed to treat Strep A in Scotland.

But parents are understandably concerned about an outbreak after reading on social media about local children who have Strep A.

Strep A can cause a skin rash, which feels like sandpaper to the touch. Image: Shutterstock.

Reports of cases have also been circulating at schools in both Dundee and Angus.

One Dundee parent said: “As a parent of two children, it is concerning to hear that kids are catching Strep A locally – particularly during a cold snap, when illnesses seem to spread more easily.

“I’m hopeful the steps being taken to make people aware of the infection will be enough to ensure no children fall seriously ill.

“But I’m certainly keeping an eye out for any symptoms in my own children and would encourage other parents to do the same.”

Another local parent said Strep A is the main thing people are speaking about at the school gates.

‘School seemed quieter than normal’

The dad, who asked not to be named, said: “It’s a horrible dilemma for everyone. No one wants to panic, especially as we’re told cases are still low in Scotland.

“But no one wants to put their child at risk, and there seem to be so many bugs going about just now.

“The holidays are coming up and I have seen plenty of people discussing online whether they should just keep kids off until then and hope that it all blows over.

“I doubt many will. But our school seemed quieter than normal this morning.”

What is the situation in Scotland?

At least nine children in the UK have reportedly died from the infection.

Public Health Scotland said infections had been rising since October, but advised complications from the illness are ‘rare’.

The Streptococcus bacteria is common and often only cause minor illnesses, but can also lead to the likes of impetigo and scarlet fever.

In very rare cases, it can move elsewhere in the body and cause life-threatening Invasive Group A Streptococcal (IGAS) infections.

Thirteen of these IGAS cases have been identified in children under 10 in Scotland so far. PHS says no deaths in this age group have been reported in Scotland this season.

What are the symptoms of Strep A?

The illness is caused by the bacteria group A streptococci. It is spread by contact with an infected person, or contact with infected skin lesions.

Common symptoms of a Strep A infection include:

  • Headache
  • Sore throat
  • High temperature
  • A skin rash made up of raised pink or purple spots, which feels like sandpaper to the touch.
  • Swollen tonsils with white patches.
  • Swollen neck glands.

In very rare occasions, the bacteria can get into the bloodstream and cause IGAS. Symptoms include:

  • High fever.
  • Severe muscle aches.
  • Pain in one area of the body.
  • Redness at the site of a wound.
  • Vomiting or diarrhoea.

PHS says cases of Strep A usually increase during the winter. The last time significant numbers of cases were reported was in the 2017/18 season.

Peaks can occur every three to four years but Covid social distancing measures may have interrupted this cycle and explain the current increase being observed.

‘Complications are rare’

Dr Nick Phin, Director of Public Health Science at PHS, said: “The bacteria causing scarlet fever, and related infections, is usually found in the throat and on the skin.

“We would, therefore, encourage adults to ensure children wash their hands frequently with soap and water, and to cover their mouth and nose with a tissue when they cough or sneeze and then put the used tissue in the bin.

“These simple actions can help to reduce the spread of common infections like Group A strep.

“If your child is showing signs of scarlet fever, please seek advice from a health professional as most cases respond promptly to early treatment with antibiotics.

PHS say good hygiene is one of the best ways to limit the spread. Image: Shutterstock.

“PHS continues to work closely with NHS Boards, as well as public health colleagues across the UK, to monitor the situation.”

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advises those who come down with the illness to exclude themselves from nursery, school or work for at least 24 hours after they start antibiotic treatment.

This avoids spreading the illness to other children and adults.

NHS Tayside and NHS Fife both advised PHS were taking the lead on public updates about Strep A.

