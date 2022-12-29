Inside the Dundee bridal boutique where ‘curvy brides don’t have to compromise’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inside the Dundee bridal boutique where ‘curvy brides don’t have to compromise’

By Gavin Harper
December 29 2022, 2.42pm Updated: December 29 2022, 3.05pm
Keira Stocks, who runs Innate Curves, with Shannon Smart.
Keira Stocks, who runs Innate Curves, with Shannon Smart.

A Dundee woman has expanded her bridal boutique business in the city by opening Innate Curves, a store specifically for plus size brides.

Keira Stocks launched Innate Bridals on South Road in 2017.

But last year she decided to capitalise on a gap in the market and opened a second store, specifically with plus size brides in mind.

That led to the birth of Innate Curves on Commercial Street.

Need for specialist bridal shop

She explained the reasons behind opening the new store.

Keira said: “The industry isn’t very welcoming to plus size women, and going by High Street sizes that’s 14 or 16 upwards, so almost half of women.

“Although I work hard at South Road to have options, I realised I would need to have a specialist shop for that area.

“It was hard work finding a property, but we opened on Commercial Street in October.

“We want to continue our service where a curvy bride doesn’t have to compromise on style or selection.”

Keira believes it's important to offer everyone the same options when picking a wedding dress.

She said it was important to offer the same service to plus size brides

Keira added: “The bridal industry is known for being unfriendly to a plus size bride, so it was really important for us to have lots of options.

“We stock dresses from a size 18 up to a 36 currently, but we’ll be expanding our range to a 40 and order up to a 50. We really hope to service everybody.

“Selection and style are really important.

“It’s really hard if you are a younger woman who wants to have a really stylish wedding dress.

“If you’re going to spend £1,500 or £1,600; you don’t want to have to just settle for something because you’re curvy.

“It’s really important we have a range for everybody.”

Positive response to Innate Curves

After about 18 months of planning – and despite two months of delays – the Commercial Street opened in October.

Keira said she hopes to fill a void in the market within Tayside and Fife.

“The area is under-serviced,” Keira said.

“We’re only the second specialist curvy boutique in Scotland. The other one is in Glasgow.”

She said the experience for brides-to-be is exactly the same in both stores.

Admiring one of the shop's dresses.

“I hope we immediately provide a warm and welcoming environment.

“Most of them know from visiting our website or social media that they will be able to try on a wide range.”

She has been delighted with the success of the business so far.

“October is a really hard time to open a bridal shop, but the response has been really good.

“We’ve had people travelling from north of Aberdeen and Glasgow.”

