Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction

By Rob McLaren
February 21 2023, 4.00pm Updated: February 21 2023, 6.24pm
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.
Bob & Berts in Perth city centre. Image: Shepherd.

A Perth city centre coffee shop’s premises will go under the hammer later this month.

The Bob & Berts outlet has a guide price of £495,000 plus fees at the commercial property auction run by Shepherd.

The Perth High Street premises measures more than 5,000 sq ft and attracts an annual rent of £40,000.

Bob & Berts opened in Perth last year. The lease for the prominent corner spot runs until April 2037, with a tenant only break option in 2030.

The guide price represents a 7.73% yield.

Shepherd commercial property auction

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors’ latest commercial property auction features lots throughout Scotland.

It is broadcast live online on Tuesday February 28 at 2.30pm.

Other lots include commercial premises in Buchanan Street, Dundee with a guide price of £115,000.

Bob and Berts prior to opening in Perth High Street in July 2022. Image: Emma Duncan/DC Thomson.

It also includes three fields at Upper Murthat, a residential development in Stirling, a former care homes in Grantown-on-Spey and a large, detached hotel in Castle Douglas.

Steve Barnett, Shepherd managing partner, said: “A growing number of commercial property purchasers, investors and vendors are becoming well versed in transacting via our online auction site.

“Auctions offer the ability to sell all types of commercial property through our expansive network whilst being able to offer transparency and simplicity of the process.”

Interested parties should register here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Business

(Niall Carson/PA)
Microsoft makes case for Activision merger amid EU scrutiny
Teachers and a host of other public sector workers could see a 3.5% pay bump next year (Luke O’Reilly/PA)
Public sector workers could see 3.5% pay rise after departmental submissions
Grant Shapps Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
UK will respond to competition concerns over US climate plan – Hunt
Nurses have paused strike action as they enter intensive talks with the Government (PA)
Nurses pause strike action as union begins ‘intensive talks’ with Government
Chloe Ballantine . was a double winner at the Scottish Make-up Awards. Image: Chloe Ballantine.
Tayside businesses scoop top prizes at Scottish Make-up Awards
Housebuilders were put under pressure by poor house price figures on Tuesday (Rui Vieira/PA)
Housebuilders and rising pound put pressure on FTSE
Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt at a meeting of senior leaders from across UK green industries at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Chancellor resists calls for public sector pay boost despite budget surplus
An anti-strikes Bill could increase the number of walkouts and lead to more non-strike related action, according to an impact assessment (Jacob King/PA)
Anti-strikes Bill could increase number of walkouts, impact assessment finds
A shortage of tomatoes is widening to more products (Alamy/PA)
Shortage of tomatoes widening to more products and likely to last ‘weeks’
Parts of Britain could see rail strike timetables cut under Government plans to introduce a new law on minimum service levels (James Manning/PA)
Rail strike timetables could be cut in some areas under minimum service levels

Most Read

1
Glenrothes bus station
Teenage girl hospitalised after assault at Glenrothes bus station
2
Dundee United fans protest outside Tannadice. Image: Mark Scates/SNS Group.
Mark Ogren backs under-fire Tony Asghar amid Dundee United AGM protest as owner delivers…
3
Hollywood Bowl Dundee will look similar to the company's Liverpool centre. Image: Hollywood Bowl Group
Plans for SECOND Dundee 10-pin bowling alley revealed
4
Brown bins collect garden waste in Dundee. Image: Shutterstock
Dundee brown bin permit costs to rise again in 2024
13
5
Peter Bruce (left) gave evidence about the fatal shooting of Marco Cavola at the High Court in Dundee.
Agent describes ‘hysterical’ call telling him about fatal shooting near Dundee
6
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Mariella Sofia Gardella and her 10-year-old son have been reported missing from Dundee Picture shows; Mariella Sofia Gardella. Dundee, Scotland. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Ecuadorian woman reported missing from Dundee alongside 10-year-old son
7
The man boarded the train at Inverkeithing railway station. Image: Aileen Robertson/DC Thomson
Hunt for man seen upskirting woman on Fife train
8
Dundee took on Dundee United in the Reserve League at Whitton Park. Image: George Cran.
Dundee take reserve derby spoils after seeing off youthful Dundee United at Whitton Park
9
EXCLUSIVE: Humza Yousaf hints no room for Kate Forbes in his SNP government
2

More from The Courier

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Prison scrap and no taker for £19k
Storm Otto Roof damage at Burnside Primary School in Carnoustie. Image: Paul Reid/DC Thomson.
Storm-damaged Carnoustie school to reopen next week
Youth worker Lewis Mackenzie and youth cafe coordinator Gemma Frail prepares food for Cupar Youth Cafe's participants. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
How Cupar Youth Cafe works to feed young people in North East Fife week…
Work has started on building the new Perth High School. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
WATCH: Work begins on new £80m Perth High School
'Council tax in Dundee need only rise by 1%' claim Liberal Democrat councillors. Image: Creative/DC Thomson.
'Keep council tax rise to 1%' say Dundee Liberal Democrats in challenge to SNP's…
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KEVIN PRINGLE: SNP must rise above internal concerns and elect a leader for all…
Dunfermline have taken points from seven of the eight matches they have trailed in. Images: Craig Brown.
Are Dunfermline comeback kings? The numbers behind 7 times the Pars have fought back
Cute baby goats in coats at Lunan Bay Farm.
No kidding - baby goats in coats spotted in Angus
Laura Young discovered 55 disposable vapes during a one-hour walk through Dundee.
Dundee City Council backs ban on sales of disposable vapes led by climate activist
Defending Open champion Cam Smith is one of 13 LIV Golf players already exempt for this year's championship.
Four Scots - and 13 LIV Golf players - already exempt for this year's…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented