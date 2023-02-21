Perth coffee shop Bob & Berts premises in property auction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Perth city centre coffee shop’s premises will go under the hammer later this month.

The Bob & Berts outlet has a guide price of £495,000 plus fees at the commercial property auction run by Shepherd.

The Perth High Street premises measures more than 5,000 sq ft and attracts an annual rent of £40,000.

Bob & Berts opened in Perth last year. The lease for the prominent corner spot runs until April 2037, with a tenant only break option in 2030.

The guide price represents a 7.73% yield.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors’ latest commercial property auction features lots throughout Scotland.

It is broadcast live online on Tuesday February 28 at 2.30pm.

Other lots include commercial premises in Buchanan Street, Dundee with a guide price of £115,000.

It also includes three fields at Upper Murthat, a residential development in Stirling, a former care homes in Grantown-on-Spey and a large, detached hotel in Castle Douglas.

Steve Barnett, Shepherd managing partner, said: “A growing number of commercial property purchasers, investors and vendors are becoming well versed in transacting via our online auction site.

“Auctions offer the ability to sell all types of commercial property through our expansive network whilst being able to offer transparency and simplicity of the process.”

Interested parties should register here.