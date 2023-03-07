Former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie to be auctioned

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The former Costa Coffee in Carnoustie High Street will go under the hammer later this month.

The Angus branch of the coffee chain closed suddenly at the end of last year.

Now the large two-storey sandstone building will be sold, with Future Property Auctions starting bids at £235,000.

On the ground level is the open plan coffee shop, toilets, staff room and stores. There is also a car park to the rear.

Auction details

The auction will run online on March 23 from 10am to 3pm. The potential rent for the premises would be around £35,000 a year.

The schedule states: “The property is situated on the south side of High Street between its junctions with Ferrier Street and Park Avenue within the town of Carnoustie.

“It is formed over ground floor with a large single door entrance of aluminium framed and glazed construction.

“Internally the property is presented in an open plan layout with laminated timber flooring throughout.

“The property benefits from air conditioning by way of recessed cassettes within the plastered ceiling. The property also benefits from accessible ramps and automatic doors.”

Why did Costa leave Carnoustie?

A sign was put in the window of the shop at the end of November stating it would close on December 11.

It said: “Dear loyal customers of Costa Carnoustie, it is with a heavy heart that we must inform you our beautiful spectacular one of a kind store will close forever.”

At the time a spokesperson for Costa Coffee said: “We can confirm that the Costa Coffee store on 97 High Street, Carnoustie will be permanently closing as of December 11.

“This store is owned and operated by one of our franchise partners and at this current time, no further details on this store closure can be shared.”

It was one of dozens of business closures in Tayside and Fife last year.