Little Green Larder: Plans to change Dundee zero waste shop with £10,000 crowdfunding campaign

The owner of Dundee zero waste shop Little Green Larder has launched an online fundraiser to raise £10,000 to revamp the business.

It is nearly four years since Jillian Crabb opened the Perth Road shop.

The shop offers a wide range of refillable options and zero waste alternatives. Its aim is to create a greener future. It also offers plastic-free meal kits.

However, Jillian said times have been tough for the business recently as people battle the cost-of-living crisis.

As a result, she’s decided to adapt the business. She’s looking for the local community to support her ambitious plans.

She said: “Things haven’t been as busy for us as they had been prior to Covid.

“We’re finding that people are struggling, so we’re going to be reducing our refill lines.

“We’ll only be stocking the most popular and the most affordable items.

“People can still reduce waste, but in an affordable way.”

Plans to transform zero waste business

Jillian has launched a crowdfunding campaign to adapt Little Green Larder.

She is asking for £10,000 to adapt the business and provide fresh lunch options as well as refill items.

She wants to add a deli counter to the Perth Road premises and add fridges and freezers to keep the lunch products fresh.

The shop also needs a new sink, and she hopes to add a smoothie machine.

Jillian is also on the search for a sponsor for a vegan soft serve machine, which would require a £2,000 donation.

“We want to provide healthy lunches and takeaway options for people,” she said.

“We’re going to be taking our own fruit and veg waste and also from other businesses, and using it to make healthy foods like soup, salads and sandwiches.”

‘Pay it forward wall’ at Little Green Larder

She also hopes to have a ‘pay it forward’ wall which will provide food for those struggling to deal with the cost-of-living crisis.

Jillian said: “Because we’ve got larder in our name, people who are suffering from food poverty have been asking if we can help them.

“Unfortunately we just couldn’t make that happen. We want to adapt and create meals that people can come in and grab.

“The hope is people who can afford it will pay forward so anyone who is struggling will be able to grab something to eat or a drink with no judgement at all.”

Rewards for supporting fundraiser

She hopes the community will help back the plans.

“We’ve raised over £4,500 for local charities since we opened, and we donate a percentage of our profits to charity too,” Jillian adds.

“I feel confident because our customers have been very generous in the past.”

Jillian also stressed people are not being asked to donate and getting nothing in return.

“We’ve a whole range of rewards that people will be able to get.

“Rest assured this money won’t be paying for rent, wages, salaries or anything like that.”

The crowdfunder has so far raised just over £1,200.