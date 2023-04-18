Fife wholesaler reacts to deposit return scheme U-turn – and has his say on how it could succeed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife wholesaler reacts to deposit return scheme U-turn – and has his say on how it could succeed

The drinks industry expert has previously warned of the costs and impact of the scheme on Scotland's drinks industry.

By Rob McLaren
Colin Drysdale of Allson Wholesale in Glenrothes.
Colin Drysdale of Allson Wholesale in Glenrothes.

A Fife wholesaler has welcomed a Scottish Government U-turn on the deposit return scheme’s introduction and say it now needs “completely reassessed”.

Colin Drysdale, managing director of Allson Wholesale in Glenrothes, has previously warned of the impact of the scheme’s introduction.

He said its consequences go far beyond consumers paying an extra 20p at point of purchase and then claiming this back at a recycling point.

Mr Drysdale has previously described the producers charge, additional warehousing costs and the reduction in competition when sourcing products.

He asked: “How are we going to be a strong nation if policies make us uncompetitive?”

Government U-turn on deposit return scheme

After months of the Scottish Government insisting the scheme would go ahead in August, First Minister Humza Yousaf today made an embarrassing U-turn. It will now be delayed until March.

Mr Drysdale welcomed the announcement and urged the First Minister to now rethink the policy.

He said: “All it does however is kick the can of worry along the path for another six months.

Kenneth and Colin Drysdale in the warehouse at Allson Wholesale. The firm is one of Scotland’s largest independent wholesalers with around 2,000 hospitality customers.

“The scheme needs completely reassessed and given a far more sympathetic twist for business.

“It is my belief the only way a successful scheme can be launched is through a joint four nation approach.

“Without doing so It will put many, many Scottish businesses at a complete competitive disadvantage.”

Hospitality exception for deposit return scheme?

Mr Drysdale also feels the hospitality sector – which already recycles its waste – should be except from the scheme.

He adds: “The scheme Is supposed to reduce the amount of bottle waste landing in our streets, rivers and seas.

Plastic waste which could be recycled. Image: Shutterstock.

“I think that the ideology is admirable, but It will make absolutely no difference to the amounts of waste from hospitality who are already returning waste to be processed at a rate not much short of 100%.

“It is my belief therefore that as hospitality (who have suffered enough) pose no risk whatsoever, they should be completely exempt from any future scheme.”

Government urged to engage with business

The announcement was also welcomed by the Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland.

FSB’s Scotland policy chair Andrew McRae said: “It’s a huge relief for producer and retailers alike that he has listened to FSB’s calls for a pause on the ill-conceived deposit return scheme.

“For five years now, FSB has been raising the same three issues when it comes to DRS – space, cost and time – issues which still haven’t been resolved.

“It is essential that the Scottish Government now capitalises on this pause and engages in meaningful conversation with businesses.

“Only then can DRS be delivered in a way that will work.”

[[title]]

[[text]]

