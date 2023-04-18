Fife wholesaler reacts to deposit return scheme U-turn – and has his say on how it could succeed

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A Fife wholesaler has welcomed a Scottish Government U-turn on the deposit return scheme’s introduction and say it now needs “completely reassessed”.

Colin Drysdale, managing director of Allson Wholesale in Glenrothes, has previously warned of the impact of the scheme’s introduction.

He said its consequences go far beyond consumers paying an extra 20p at point of purchase and then claiming this back at a recycling point.

Mr Drysdale has previously described the producers charge, additional warehousing costs and the reduction in competition when sourcing products.

He asked: “How are we going to be a strong nation if policies make us uncompetitive?”

Government U-turn on deposit return scheme

After months of the Scottish Government insisting the scheme would go ahead in August, First Minister Humza Yousaf today made an embarrassing U-turn. It will now be delayed until March.

Mr Drysdale welcomed the announcement and urged the First Minister to now rethink the policy.

He said: “All it does however is kick the can of worry along the path for another six months.

“The scheme needs completely reassessed and given a far more sympathetic twist for business.

“It is my belief the only way a successful scheme can be launched is through a joint four nation approach.

“Without doing so It will put many, many Scottish businesses at a complete competitive disadvantage.”

Hospitality exception for deposit return scheme?

Mr Drysdale also feels the hospitality sector – which already recycles its waste – should be except from the scheme.

He adds: “The scheme Is supposed to reduce the amount of bottle waste landing in our streets, rivers and seas.

“I think that the ideology is admirable, but It will make absolutely no difference to the amounts of waste from hospitality who are already returning waste to be processed at a rate not much short of 100%.

“It is my belief therefore that as hospitality (who have suffered enough) pose no risk whatsoever, they should be completely exempt from any future scheme.”

Government urged to engage with business

The announcement was also welcomed by the Federation of Small Businesses in Scotland.

FSB’s Scotland policy chair Andrew McRae said: “It’s a huge relief for producer and retailers alike that he has listened to FSB’s calls for a pause on the ill-conceived deposit return scheme.

“For five years now, FSB has been raising the same three issues when it comes to DRS – space, cost and time – issues which still haven’t been resolved.

“It is essential that the Scottish Government now capitalises on this pause and engages in meaningful conversation with businesses.

“Only then can DRS be delivered in a way that will work.”