Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away end

Jim Goodwin was thrilled that Dundee United ace Glenn Middleton decided to lap up the celebrations in the away end during Saturday’s breathless win over Motherwell.

However, he will be even more delighted to see the winger back on the grass next week.

Middleton, 23, has been sidelined for the entirety of Goodwin’s Tannadice reign due to a hamstring strain; a major absentee, given the ex-Rangers and Norwich man has contributed five goals and two assists to the cause this term.

But he is nearing a return to full training and remains on course to be “a big player” after the split.

“Glenn Middleton is the one (of the injury absentees) making the most progress,” said Goodwin. “We’re hoping he’ll join back in with the group at some stage next week.

“If he gets a good ten days training under his belt and comes through that he’ll hopefully be part of the squad after the split.

“He’s someone who could be a very big player for us in the final weeks of the season.”

Bond

In the meantime, Middleton joined the near-1,500 Tangerine Army at Fir Park and was afforded a picture perfect view of the Ilmari Niskanen and Jamie McGrath strikes in front of the South Stand.

Goodwin reckons that typifies the bond between players and fans being mended following a tumultuous and, at times, tempestuous campaign.

“Glenn was in with the United fans at the weekend and I think that’s great,” continued

“I don’t put too much pressure on players who are out injured to come to games because they might be in for treatment that morning, and having to travel back can be an ask for them.

“But they are always welcome to be part of it and I liked it that he was in with the supporters. It’s important for the players to have a bond with the fans.

“I think you saw that at the end of the game, too. It wasn’t a case of just giving them a clap and heading up the tunnel, they stayed in front of the away end for a while to show their appreciation.

“The players want to thank them for what they’ve given the team all season and that level of support will be valuable in these last few weeks.”