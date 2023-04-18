Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away end

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenn Middleton injury boost as Dundee United ace joins delirious Arabs in Motherwell away end

Middleton has scored five goals since joining United last summer

By Alan Temple
Middleton, pictured, is on the comeback trail. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin was thrilled that Dundee United ace Glenn Middleton decided to lap up the celebrations in the away end during Saturday’s breathless win over Motherwell.

However, he will be even more delighted to see the winger back on the grass next week.

Middleton, 23, has been sidelined for the entirety of Goodwin’s Tannadice reign due to a hamstring strain; a major absentee, given the ex-Rangers and Norwich man has contributed five goals and two assists to the cause this term.

It wasn’t a case of just giving them a clap and heading up the tunnel, they stayed in front of the away end for a while to show their appreciation.

Jim Goodwin

But he is nearing a return to full training and remains on course to be “a big player” after the split.

Jim Goodwin can’t wait to welcome Middleton back to the fold. Image: SNS

“Glenn Middleton is the one (of the injury absentees) making the most progress,” said Goodwin. “We’re hoping he’ll join back in with the group at some stage next week.

“If he gets a good ten days training under his belt and comes through that he’ll hopefully be part of the squad after the split.

“He’s someone who could be a very big player for us in the final weeks of the season.

Bond

In the meantime, Middleton joined the near-1,500 Tangerine Army at Fir Park and was afforded a picture perfect view of the Ilmari Niskanen and Jamie McGrath strikes in front of the South Stand.

Goodwin reckons that typifies the bond between players and fans being mended following a tumultuous and, at times, tempestuous campaign.

Middleton, left, joined the packed away end in North Lanarkshire. Image: SNS / DC Thomson

“Glenn was in with the United fans at the weekend and I think that’s great,” continued

“I don’t put too much pressure on players who are out injured to come to games because they might be in for treatment that morning, and having to travel back can be an ask for them.

“But they are always welcome to be part of it and I liked it that he was in with the supporters. It’s important for the players to have a bond with the fans.

“I think you saw that at the end of the game, too. It wasn’t a case of just giving them a clap and heading up the tunnel, they stayed in front of the away end for a while to show their appreciation.

“The players want to thank them for what they’ve given the team all season and that level of support will be valuable in these last few weeks.”

