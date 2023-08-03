Dundee businessman left with ‘chickpea conundrum’ after order mix-up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee businessman left with ‘chickpea conundrum’ after order mix-up

The business took to social media to ask for help shifting its excess products.

By Gavin Harper
A man standing outside his fruit and vegetable shop
Fraser Reid, owner of Fraser's Fruit and Veg on Perth Road, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

A Dundee businessman has been left with a “drowning in an ocean of houmous” after a mix-up with his latest order.

Fraser Reid, who runs Fraser’s Fruit and Veg on Perth Road, made a gaffe when ordering for his store.

Instead of ordering 12 packets, Fraser ordered 12 cases of the dip.

Fraser posted an image of himself surrounded by the huge order to the shop’s Instagram page.

He said: “I just hit the wrong button when placing the order, so instead of individual, I just pressed case ”

The post on Fraser’s Fruit and Veg Instagram page. Image: Fraser’s Fruit and Veg/Instagram.

Fraser’s social media post has been liked more than 350 times since it was posted on Wednesday.

A number of customers have offered to drop into the store and help Fraser with his “chickpea conundrum”.

Thomas Veit said: “Oh no… will get some when back next week.”

Lesley Ross said: “Oh Fraser! I’ll pop in for some.”

Fraser Reid of Fraser’s Fruit and Veg.

However others saw the funny side of Fraser’s problem.

Jeni Iannetta, who runs a Highland bakery, said: “Ah I’m sorry and I feel your pain but I’m laughing quite hard.”

Varie Wood added: “Hu mous be a bit annoyed about that.”

Alison Stephen said: “I’m sorry, but laughing a lot. An awful lot.”

The houmous comes in classic and red pepper varieties and has a use by date of September 11.

