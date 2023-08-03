Dundee businessman left with ‘chickpea conundrum’ after order mix-up

A Dundee businessman has been left with a “drowning in an ocean of houmous” after a mix-up with his latest order.

Fraser Reid, who runs Fraser’s Fruit and Veg on Perth Road, made a gaffe when ordering for his store.

Instead of ordering 12 packets, Fraser ordered 12 cases of the dip.

Fraser posted an image of himself surrounded by the huge order to the shop’s Instagram page.

He said: “I just hit the wrong button when placing the order, so instead of individual, I just pressed case ”

Fraser’s social media post has been liked more than 350 times since it was posted on Wednesday.

A number of customers have offered to drop into the store and help Fraser with his “chickpea conundrum”.

Thomas Veit said: “Oh no… will get some when back next week.”

Lesley Ross said: “Oh Fraser! I’ll pop in for some.”

However others saw the funny side of Fraser’s problem.

Jeni Iannetta, who runs a Highland bakery, said: “Ah I’m sorry and I feel your pain but I’m laughing quite hard.”

Varie Wood added: “Hu mous be a bit annoyed about that.”

Alison Stephen said: “I’m sorry, but laughing a lot. An awful lot.”

The houmous comes in classic and red pepper varieties and has a use by date of September 11.