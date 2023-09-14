Multi-million-pound investment in Dundee student accommodation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multi-million-pound investment in Dundee student accommodation

ATK Property Group has bought the student flats based in Keiller Court.

By Kelly Wilson
ATK Property Group have bought student accommodation in Dundee. Image: Together.
ATK Property Group have bought student accommodation in Dundee. Image: Together.

A Perthshire-based property developer has snapped up student flats in Dundee as part of a multi-million deal.

ATK Property Group has bought the 125-bed property Keiller Court in Blinshall Street.

The lack of student accommodation on offer throughout Dundee has highlighted as a concern for many years.

ATK Property Group co-owner Richard Thom described it as “an exciting time to be investing in Dundee” due to its “prestigious universities”.

Demand for student beds at “all time high”

Each property offers students free Wi-Fi, all appliances, 24/7 maintenance support, free parking, contents insurance, and is inclusive of all utility bills.

There is also a committed team of staff on site offering student support.

ATK Property Group is also the new owners of King Street student accommodation in Aberdeen. Image: Together

Richard Thom, co-owner of ATK Property Group, said: “Demand for student beds is at an all-time high across the UK, and this is especially true of Aberdeen and Dundee; both of which have prestigious universities.

“They attract students from all over the world, but there has been a particular increase in the number of domestic students selecting Scotland as their place to study.”

Recent research carried out by Savills found there has been a reduction in the number of private house in multiple occupation (HMO) flats available, increasing the demand for purpose built student accommodation.

‘Rewarding’ investing in Dundee accommodation

Steven Clark, Together corporate relationship manager, said: “Dundee University attracts students from all over the world, and so to be able to support customers looking to enter the accommodation sector in this area is incredibly rewarding.

“We saw an unprecedented demand for student housing last year with the level of accommodation available outweighing the number of students arriving.

“Our financing of ATK Properties purchasing Keiller Court will, hopefully, go some way to addressing the issue.”

ATK Property Group also purchased 775-bed 403 King Street in Aberdeen.

Specialist lender Together, helped to secure the finance needed allowing ATK Property Group to purchase the portfolio.

