Student accommodation plans for Dundee’s Caledonian House

A prominent Dundee office building could be partially transformed into student accommodation under plans submitted to the city council.

An application has been lodged to partially convert Caledonian House at Greenmarket, near the city’s waterfront, into 100 student apartments.

Private dining areas, cinema rooms, and dedicated study areas are also planned for the property.

Caledonian House was built in the 1990s and was previously home to the HMRC tax office in Dundee.

This controversially closed in 2018, resulting in the loss of around 120 jobs.

The building, however, has since undergone a “significant refurbishment” and just last year a new NHS 24 call centre opened its doors at the location.

‘Significant level’ of student accommodation planned

Under the plans, submitted by London based Shelborn Asset Management, Block C of Caledonian House would refurbished to create student apartments.

Half of Block B would also utilised for the accommodation plans.

In a planning statement, the applicant said: “The project involves the subdivision and refurbishment of Block C and 50% of Block B to create high quality student accommodation.

“There are 100 new studio apartments being provided with additional facilities including private dining areas, cinema rooms, dedicated study areas, lounges and social spaces.

“A significant level of student amenity is therefore being proposed.

“The remainder of the building is to be retained for office uses.”

The planning statement added: “The proposed development ensures the sustainable re-use of an existing vacant office building, significantly improving the environment of the site through landscaping and high quality design, and by virtue of its location within the city centre in close proximity to the university campuses.”

More student accommodation plans

The Caledonian House proposals are the latest in a series of student accommodation plans for the city of Dundee.

Last week plans for the fire-hit site of the former Robertson’s store were unveiled to the public, with the redevelopment expected to include 427 student bedrooms, , study areas and a gym.

Proposals for the former Dundee College building on Constitution Road to be converted into student accommodation have also been given the green light by the local council.