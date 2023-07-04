Student accommodation plans for Dundee’s Caledonian House

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Student accommodation plans for Dundee’s Caledonian House

The former HMRC office building could be partially converted into student flats.

By Laura Devlin
General view of Caledonian House, Greenmarket, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.
General view of Caledonian House, Greenmarket, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

A prominent Dundee office building could be partially transformed into student accommodation under plans submitted to the city council.

An application has been lodged to partially convert Caledonian House at Greenmarket, near the city’s waterfront, into 100 student apartments.

Private dining areas, cinema rooms, and dedicated study areas are also planned for the property.

Caledonian House was built in the 1990s and was previously home to the HMRC tax office in Dundee.

This controversially closed in 2018, resulting in the loss of around 120 jobs.

The building, however, has since undergone a “significant refurbishment” and just last year a new NHS 24 call centre opened its doors at the location.

‘Significant level’ of student accommodation planned

Under the plans, submitted by London based Shelborn Asset Management, Block C of Caledonian House would refurbished to create student apartments.

Half of Block B would also utilised for the accommodation plans.

In a planning statement, the applicant said: “The project involves the subdivision and refurbishment of Block C and 50% of Block B to create high quality student accommodation.

“There are 100 new studio apartments being provided with additional facilities including private dining areas, cinema rooms, dedicated study areas, lounges and social spaces.

“A significant level of student amenity is therefore being proposed.

“The remainder of the building is to be retained for office uses.”

Caledonian House used to be home to HMRC. Image: DC Thomson

The planning statement added: “The proposed development ensures the sustainable re-use of an existing vacant office building, significantly improving the environment of the site through landscaping and high quality design, and by virtue of its location within the city centre in close proximity to the university campuses.”

More student accommodation plans

The Caledonian House proposals are the latest in a series of student accommodation plans for the city of Dundee.

Last week plans for the fire-hit site of the former Robertson’s store were unveiled to the public, with the redevelopment expected to include 427 student bedrooms, , study areas and a gym.

Proposals for the former Dundee College building on Constitution Road to be converted into student accommodation have also been given the green light by the local council.

