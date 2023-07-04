Ian Harkes set for MLS switch following Dundee United exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ian Harkes set for MLS switch following Dundee United exit

Harkes will play under Bruce Arena, just like his dad John, at New England Revolution

By Alan Temple
Ian Harkes in Dundee United wear approaching Tannadice
Harkes was part of the United side to endure relegation last term. Image: SNS

Ian Harkes is on the cusp of joining Major League Soccer outfit New England Revolution following his Dundee United exit.

Harkes, 28, was among a swathe of senior stars to depart Tannadice in the wake of their relegation to the Championship, along with the likes of Ryan Edwards, Steven Fletcher and Peter Pawlett.

And he is set for a swift return to his homeland.

Despite interest from England and elsewhere in the States, sources in the U.S. have revealed that New England Revolution have won the race for his signature.

Ian Harkes poses in Dundee United training wear at St Andrews
Harkes played more than 150 times for United. Image: SNS

Harkes will join up with a side nursing title aspirations.

The Revs are currently third in the Eastern Conference and firmly on course to make the playoffs.

In a peculiar quirk, he will become the second successive member of the Harkes family to work under former national team boss Bruce Arena, following in the footsteps of his father, John.

Harkes notched 12 goals in 165 appearances for United and was a key part of the sides that won the Championship in 2020 and qualified for Europe in 2022.

However, his four-and-a-half years at Tannadice ended in miserable fashion as the Tangerines succumbed to the drop last term.

