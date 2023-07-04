Ian Harkes set for MLS switch following Dundee United exit

Ian Harkes is on the cusp of joining Major League Soccer outfit New England Revolution following his Dundee United exit.

Harkes, 28, was among a swathe of senior stars to depart Tannadice in the wake of their relegation to the Championship, along with the likes of Ryan Edwards, Steven Fletcher and Peter Pawlett.

And he is set for a swift return to his homeland.

Despite interest from England and elsewhere in the States, sources in the U.S. have revealed that New England Revolution have won the race for his signature.

Harkes will join up with a side nursing title aspirations.

The Revs are currently third in the Eastern Conference and firmly on course to make the playoffs.

In a peculiar quirk, he will become the second successive member of the Harkes family to work under former national team boss Bruce Arena, following in the footsteps of his father, John.

Harkes notched 12 goals in 165 appearances for United and was a key part of the sides that won the Championship in 2020 and qualified for Europe in 2022.

However, his four-and-a-half years at Tannadice ended in miserable fashion as the Tangerines succumbed to the drop last term.