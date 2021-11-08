Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Dundee

Constitution Road: Student flats plan for old Dundee College building approved

By Emma Duncan
November 8 2021, 6.22pm Updated: November 8 2021, 7.13pm
The former Dundee College building could be turned into student accommodation in new plans
The former Dundee College building could be turned into student accommodation in new plans

A former Dundee College building on the city’s Constitution Road could be turned into student flats within months after the latest plans for the site were approved.

The proposals went before Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday, where councillors gave them the green light.

The building, which closed in 2011, was bought by its new owners in January for a reported £500,000.

Applicant and developer Scodd Limited says there is high demand for new student accommodation in Dundee – and work could start by early next year.

310 apartments and cinema for old college site

Its proposals will see the building transformed into 310 one-bedroomed studio apartments.

Each will have a living room/bedroom area, study area and en-suite bathroom. Some will have their own kitchen area and others will share kitchen facilities.

It will also have residents’ facilities such as a cinema, karaoke room, library, lounge, meeting rooms, dining/party rooms and a cafe.

The old Constitution Road college site has fallen into disrepair – but could soon become student flats.

There will also be a reception, office room, laundry and storage area.

Those with cars will be able to use 53 spaces outside, including six electric charging points and five accessible bays, along with space for 256 bicycles.

In a report submitted alongside the application, Scodd Ltd described the plans as a “long overdue redevelopment” of the former college building.

It added: “The full-time student population in Dundee has grown to the largest it has ever been at over 16,560, growing at a greater rate than Scotland and the UK in the past five years.

‘Healthy level of demand’ for student accommodation

“Our market research suggests that there are at least 4,000 full-time students currently in Dundee who potentially require but are unable to access purpose built student accommodation in the current market conditions.

“This suggests that there is a healthy level of demand for purpose built student accommodation in Dundee.”

A total of 22 letters of objection were submitted to Dundee City Council over the proposals.

How the former Dundee College building currently looks

Concerns were raised over increased noise, the impact on amenity, the visual impact, a loss of privacy, insufficient parking and there being no demand for such a development in the area.

Jesse Stokes from Scodd Ltd told councillors the firm is keen to “get cracking” on the project and hopes to start work in the next six to nine months.

Elected members were unanimous in their support for the plans.

History of planning applications for building

It is not the first time plans have been put forward to transform the 1970s building.

Permission was granted in 2015 and again in 2018 to turn the site into flats but neither came to fruition.

Since it closed in 2011, the vacant building has been a target for youths and vandals.

Issues have included break-ins, vandalism, items being thrown from the top floor, drug abuse and anti-social behaviour despite regular security patrols.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier