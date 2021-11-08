Constitution Road: Student flats plan for old Dundee College building approved

An error occurred. Please try again.

A former Dundee College building on the city’s Constitution Road could be turned into student flats within months after the latest plans for the site were approved.

The proposals went before Dundee City Council’s planning committee on Monday, where councillors gave them the green light.

The building, which closed in 2011, was bought by its new owners in January for a reported £500,000.

Applicant and developer Scodd Limited says there is high demand for new student accommodation in Dundee – and work could start by early next year.

310 apartments and cinema for old college site

Its proposals will see the building transformed into 310 one-bedroomed studio apartments.

Each will have a living room/bedroom area, study area and en-suite bathroom. Some will have their own kitchen area and others will share kitchen facilities.

It will also have residents’ facilities such as a cinema, karaoke room, library, lounge, meeting rooms, dining/party rooms and a cafe.

There will also be a reception, office room, laundry and storage area.

Those with cars will be able to use 53 spaces outside, including six electric charging points and five accessible bays, along with space for 256 bicycles.

In a report submitted alongside the application, Scodd Ltd described the plans as a “long overdue redevelopment” of the former college building.

It added: “The full-time student population in Dundee has grown to the largest it has ever been at over 16,560, growing at a greater rate than Scotland and the UK in the past five years.

‘Healthy level of demand’ for student accommodation

“Our market research suggests that there are at least 4,000 full-time students currently in Dundee who potentially require but are unable to access purpose built student accommodation in the current market conditions.

“This suggests that there is a healthy level of demand for purpose built student accommodation in Dundee.”

A total of 22 letters of objection were submitted to Dundee City Council over the proposals.

Concerns were raised over increased noise, the impact on amenity, the visual impact, a loss of privacy, insufficient parking and there being no demand for such a development in the area.

Jesse Stokes from Scodd Ltd told councillors the firm is keen to “get cracking” on the project and hopes to start work in the next six to nine months.

Elected members were unanimous in their support for the plans.

History of planning applications for building

It is not the first time plans have been put forward to transform the 1970s building.

Permission was granted in 2015 and again in 2018 to turn the site into flats but neither came to fruition.

Since it closed in 2011, the vacant building has been a target for youths and vandals.

Issues have included break-ins, vandalism, items being thrown from the top floor, drug abuse and anti-social behaviour despite regular security patrols.