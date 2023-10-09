Angus warehouses change hands for £2 million

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus warehouses change hands for £2 million

The buyer plans to spend another £1m on refurbishments and create 10 new jobs.

By Rob McLaren
The warehouses at Broomfield Industrial Estate in Montrose. Image: Rix Shipping
The warehouses at Broomfield Industrial Estate in Montrose. Image: Rix Shipping

Two warehouses in Angus have changed hands for £2 million.

Rix Shipping (Scotland) has acquired the buildings at Broomfield Industrial Estate in Montrose, which total more than 100,000 sq ft.

The logistics firm, based on the town’s Merdian Street, now plans to invest a further £1m refurbishing them.

The site will assist the expansion of Rix Shipping’s agribulk business, storing grain and other agricultural products moving through Montrose’s port.

Rix Scotland job creation

James Doyle, managing director of the business, said the acquisition would create upwards of 10 full time jobs once the warehouse was fully refurbished and operational.

As well as being used to supplement the company’s storage facilities, Mr Doyle added the business would be looking for further commercial opportunities for the site.

He said: “Montrose sits in a strategic location on the east coast and provides an excellent base from which to export cereals and oilseeds, produced by Scottish farmers, which is in great demand internationally.

“Imports of animal feeds and specialised grains also continue to increase through the ports, significantly reducing ‘food road miles’.

James Doyle, managing director of Rix Shipping Scotland. Supplied by Rix Shipping (Scotland).

“We have invested millions of pounds in developing our warehousing and logistics operation in the town, and this recent acquisition is a significant expansion of that.

“Rix Shipping has operated in Montrose for almost 70 years, creating local employment, supporting the local economy, and helping to make the town a great place to live and do business.

“This acquisition ensures we will continue to do this for many more years to come.”

Angus warehouses investments

The move follows several other significant investments Rix Shipping has made in Montrose over the past eight years.

Since 2015, it has spent more than £5m in new warehousing facilities on the port and over that time has tripled its workforce in the town.

The company also invested a further £1.5m in plant and equipment.

Rix Shipping and its sister company Rix Renewables have become a significant partner in the construction of offshore windfarm sub-stations off the east coast of Scotland.

Rix Shipping (Scotland)’s premises in Montrose – the firm has invested millions on Angus warehouses.

Mr Doyle said it was investments like these and others that were helping to ensure Montrose continued to attract business from a range of sectors including oil and gas, renewable energy, and general cargo.

He adds: “With continued opportunities in the energy sector, particularly offshore wind, as well as the growing global demand for Scottish produce, we’re believe the town is heading for a golden period in its history. We’re proud to play our part in that.”

Rix plans to appeal a decision by Angus Council to deny it permission to demolish an old Montrose harbour warehouse which it wants to replace with a £1m warehouse.

Conversation