Angus warehouses change hands for £2 million

Two warehouses in Angus have changed hands for £2 million.

Rix Shipping (Scotland) has acquired the buildings at Broomfield Industrial Estate in Montrose, which total more than 100,000 sq ft.

The logistics firm, based on the town’s Merdian Street, now plans to invest a further £1m refurbishing them.

The site will assist the expansion of Rix Shipping’s agribulk business, storing grain and other agricultural products moving through Montrose’s port.

Rix Scotland job creation

James Doyle, managing director of the business, said the acquisition would create upwards of 10 full time jobs once the warehouse was fully refurbished and operational.

As well as being used to supplement the company’s storage facilities, Mr Doyle added the business would be looking for further commercial opportunities for the site.

He said: “Montrose sits in a strategic location on the east coast and provides an excellent base from which to export cereals and oilseeds, produced by Scottish farmers, which is in great demand internationally.

“Imports of animal feeds and specialised grains also continue to increase through the ports, significantly reducing ‘food road miles’.

“We have invested millions of pounds in developing our warehousing and logistics operation in the town, and this recent acquisition is a significant expansion of that.

“Rix Shipping has operated in Montrose for almost 70 years, creating local employment, supporting the local economy, and helping to make the town a great place to live and do business.

“This acquisition ensures we will continue to do this for many more years to come.”

Angus warehouses investments

The move follows several other significant investments Rix Shipping has made in Montrose over the past eight years.

Since 2015, it has spent more than £5m in new warehousing facilities on the port and over that time has tripled its workforce in the town.

The company also invested a further £1.5m in plant and equipment.

Rix Shipping and its sister company Rix Renewables have become a significant partner in the construction of offshore windfarm sub-stations off the east coast of Scotland.

Mr Doyle said it was investments like these and others that were helping to ensure Montrose continued to attract business from a range of sectors including oil and gas, renewable energy, and general cargo.

He adds: “With continued opportunities in the energy sector, particularly offshore wind, as well as the growing global demand for Scottish produce, we’re believe the town is heading for a golden period in its history. We’re proud to play our part in that.”

Rix plans to appeal a decision by Angus Council to deny it permission to demolish an old Montrose harbour warehouse which it wants to replace with a £1m warehouse.