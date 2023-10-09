North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman sparks fury over response to Israel attacks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman sparks fury over response to Israel attacks

The politician, who represents a region covering Dundee and Angus, is facing calls to be removed from a Scottish Parliament human rights committee.

Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
North East MSP Maggie Chapman.
North East Greens MSP Maggie Chapman is facing calls to be sacked from a Holyrood human rights committee after sparking fury with her response to deadly attacks in Israel.

Ms Chapman blamed Israel’s “illegal occupation” of Palestine for massacres carried out by militant group Hamas on Saturday.

As she found herself at the centre of a backlash, Scottish Tories renewed demands for the SNP to ditch its power-sharing deal with the Greens.

Hundreds of Israeli civilians were killed and hostages were taken on the streets in an unprecedented escalation of the conflict in the Middle East.

Israel’s government declared a full-scale war against Hamas and has since retaliated with bombardments of the Gaza Strip.

Israel’s defence minister, Yoav Gallant, ordered a “complete siege” cutting electricity, food and fuel to territory full of civilians.

Political leaders across Britain widely condemned the attacks by Hamas – which is designated a terror group by the UK Government – and restated support for Israel.

Israel declared a full-scale war against Hamas militants. Image: AP.

However, reacting to the Hamas attacks, Ms Chapman said: “What’s happening in Palestine is a consequence of apartheid, of illegal occupation, and of imperial aggression by the Israel state.

“Palestinian civilians have seen their homes destroyed, their water stolen and their land appropriated illegally.”

Her post on social media had been viewed by almost three million people by noon on Monday.

The North East MSP, whose region stretches from Dundee to Fraserburgh, later insisted it must be understood why Hamas had carried out the attacks.

She said: “We’ll never have peace in Israel or Palestine if we don’t recognise why those who’ve been subjected to blockade, occupation and worse retaliate.”

Ross Greer said Palestinians had a right to defend themselves. Image: Andrew Cowan/Scottish Parliament.

Her party colleague Ross Greer also insisted Palestinians had a right to defend themselves, “including by attacking their occupiers”.

But he added that Hamas had “no right to massacre civilians”, branding the deadly attacks on Israeli soil a “war crime”.

Furious Tory MSPs led the charge against the Greens following Ms Chapman’s comments, calling the Bute House Agreement into question.

The power-sharing deal, which gives the Greens two ministerial posts, has been under strain this year.

Aberdeen Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden was heavily critical of Ms Chapman’s comments.

North East Tory MSP Douglas Lumsden said: “I really hope Humza Yousaf now understands the despicable party he shares power with.

“Disgusting tweet from an elected member.”

Senior Tory minister Michael Gove also criticised Ms Chapman’s remarks.

Former Scottish Conservative leader Jackson Carlaw said Ms Chapman’s position on the equalities, human rights and civil justice committee was now “untenable”.

First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: PA

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “My thoughts and prayers are very much with those worried about loved ones caught up in this awful situation.”

The SNP leader and his wife Nadia El-Nakla, a councillor in Dundee, spent much of Saturday morning on the phone to her family members who stay in Gaza.

Conversation