Fife firm behind Harrods’ iconic Christmas lights looks to bright future

The business already installs Christmas lights in more than 500 towns and cities across the UK, but has plans to expand further.

By Gavin Harper
The Christmas lights on show outside Harrods - London's most famous department store. Image: Shutterstock
The Christmas lights on show outside Harrods - London's most famous department store. Image: Shutterstock

A Fife business behind some of the biggest Christmas lights installations in the UK is looking to a bright future.

Blachere Illuminations, based in Ladybank, has designed and manufactured lighting displays for more than 45 years.

It decks the halls for some of the UK’s most iconic landmarks at Christmas, including Harrods in London and the Trafford Centre in Manchester.

The firm is making more than 500 businesses, towns, shopping centres and cities sparkle this Christmas season. These includes its “wonky” lights in Newburgh, Fife.

Managing director Robert Stalker said: “This time of year is always challenging but exciting.

“It’s not just a case of going in and putting these lights up – the planning has to be spot on.

“We’ll probably visit up to five times during the course of the year to make sure everything is in place.

“We’re already planning installations for next year.”

Fife firm fitting Harrods’ Christmas lights

Mr Stalker, who has been with the 50-year-old business for about 15 years, said the firm had installed the lights at Harrods for a number of years.

He added: “We’ve got a team of sales people that work across the country, and we also go to a lot of exhibitions.

“Harrods approached us and we got the contract to do that. Over the years, it’s amazing how much their lights have varied.”

Another of Blachere Illuminations’ lighting projects. Image: Blachere Illuminations.

To keep up with the orders, the business takes on an additional 200 staff across the UK between October and January.

“We bring in local people to do these jobs. Logistically, it can be quite demanding to organise it all,” Mr Stalker said.

Blachere Illuminations has seen increased growth year-on-year, and funding from Bank of Scotland has helped the business take on more ambitious projects.

Sustainability moves by Fife lights company

In the past five years Blachere has also revamped its processes to make its products more environmentally friendly.

The light installations are now made from 100% recycled plastic bottles and designs are re-used each year.

While its Christmas installations are popular, Blachere also has bioprint shapes including flowers, starfish and musical instruments for summer installations.

Mr Stalker said: “We salvage millions of plastic bottles each year and break them down into flakes which are then used by our 3D printers to create our blue eco-decorations.

“The funding from Bank of Scotland is essential for future growth, so that we can take on and plan new and sustainable installations.”

Blachere Illuminations’ premises in Ladybank. Image: Google Maps

Mr Stalker also said he expects significant growth in the firm’s turnover and to add jobs at its Ladybank depot in the new year.

Bank of Scotland relationship director Andrew McKie has worked with the company for the past decade.

Mr McKie said: “It’s brilliant to get behind and support businesses like Blachere Illuminations.

“It is on the front foot in offering sustainable solutions to Christmas lighting displays.

“It is a brilliant example of a business that is adapting to new client demands, while growing its customer base and producing some of the most iconic Christmas displays across the UK.”

