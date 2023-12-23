Owner with bookings up to autumn 2024 ordered to close two Pitlochry holiday lets

A woman who owns two short-term lets in Pitlochry has been told to close them both down.

Anne Lapsley applied for planning permission to keep using her properties on Lagreach Brae and Jubilee Place for short-term lets.

She claims they have people booked in until August and September 2024, respectively.

However, after being refused planning permission, she will have to close both down in the coming months.

Ms Lapsley is entitled to appeal Perth and Kinross Council’s decision.

‘Never any reports of noise’ at Pitlochry holiday home

According to her supporting statements, which are similar for both properties, bookings are only allowed for over 21s. Parties are also banned.

A quiet policy is in place between 9pm and 7am, and only four people can stay at any one time.

A caretaker is also based within 10 minutes of both properties.

Ms Lapsley claimed: “We have never had any reports of noise or disruption of any sort.”

However, an objector to the Lagreach Brae application thought otherwise.

Andrew Barrowman claimed there had been “myriad problems” since it began operating as a holiday let in April 2019.

He added: “Noise is probably the biggest one; visitors don’t understand that this building was not intended for short-term residents – it isn’t a hotel, nor is it soundproofed similarly.

“The noise travels up as well as down, although I try my best to avoid disturbing those in the short-term let.”

He also claimed parking is an issue and that holidaymakers have damaged his car.

Short-term lets bring ‘unacceptable’ impact to area

The Jubilee Place property, which has been run as a holiday let since February 2020 received no objections.

But both properties were found to have “an unacceptable impact on local amenity and character of the area.”

The decision notices also claimed that the loss of residential accommodation was not outweighed by economic benefits.

At another address on Jubilee Place, the sale of a £225,000 home was thwarted after the council refused a short-term let.