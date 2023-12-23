Owner with bookings up to autumn 2024 ordered to close two Pitlochry holiday lets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owner with bookings up to autumn 2024 ordered to close two Pitlochry holiday lets

The council says both properties must shut.

By Kieran Webster
1, Jubilee Place, Pitlochry.
One of the properties is on Jubilee Place. Image: Google Street View

A woman who owns two short-term lets in Pitlochry has been told to close them both down.

Anne Lapsley applied for planning permission to keep using her properties on Lagreach Brae and Jubilee Place for short-term lets.

She claims they have people booked in until August and September 2024, respectively.

However, after being refused planning permission, she will have to close both down in the coming months.

Ms Lapsley is entitled to appeal Perth and Kinross Council’s decision.

‘Never any reports of noise’ at Pitlochry holiday home

According to her supporting statements, which are similar for both properties, bookings are only allowed for over 21s. Parties are also banned.

A quiet policy is in place between 9pm and 7am, and only four people can stay at any one time.

A caretaker is also based within 10 minutes of both properties.

The advert for 1 Jubilee Place in Pitlochry. Image: Booking.com

Ms Lapsley claimed: “We have never had any reports of noise or disruption of any sort.”

However, an objector to the Lagreach Brae application thought otherwise.

Andrew Barrowman claimed there had been “myriad problems” since it began operating as a holiday let in April 2019.

The Lagreach Brae advert. Image: Booking.com

He added: “Noise is probably the biggest one; visitors don’t understand that this building was not intended for short-term residents – it isn’t a hotel, nor is it soundproofed similarly.

“The noise travels up as well as down, although I try my best to avoid disturbing those in the short-term let.”

He also claimed parking is an issue and that holidaymakers have damaged his car.

Short-term lets bring ‘unacceptable’ impact to area

The Jubilee Place property, which has been run as a holiday let since February 2020 received no objections.

But both properties were found to have “an unacceptable impact on local amenity and character of the area.”

The decision notices also claimed that the loss of residential accommodation was not outweighed by economic benefits.

At another address on Jubilee Place, the sale of a £225,000 home was thwarted after the council refused a short-term let.

Conversation