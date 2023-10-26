Sale of £215k Pitlochry home in doubt after council refuses short-term let

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Sale of £215k Pitlochry home in doubt after council refuses short-term let

The decision was made despite the property hosting 'hundreds' of holidaymakers since 2015.

By Kieran Webster
Jubilee Place, Pitlochry.
The property on Jubilee Place in Pitlochry. Image: Google Street View

A Perthshire man may pull out of his purchase of a £215,000 Pitlochry flat after the council snubbed his idea to use it for a short-term let.

Ian Lewis, who lives in the Perthshire village, submitted an offer to buy a home in Jubilee Place and run it as a holiday home, subject to planning approval.

The property, which is currently owned Brian Quail, has been used as a self-catering holiday property since 2015.

Despite this, Perth and Kinross Council refused the retrospective application, leaving Ian to mull over his bid.

Pitlochry move in doubt after short-term let refused

A frustrated Ian told The Courier: “We became interested in the property in April-time and it was being marketed as more or less a self-catering unit.

“It was exactly what we were looking for, but we realised that we’d need planning permission and licencing approval and we were turned down at the last moment.

“We made an offer subject to planning consent – if we don’t get permission we won’t go ahead.”

The kitchen
The property’s kitchen. Image: J&H Mitchell

The 79-year-old building consultant, who has previously owned self-catering accommodation, may appeal the decision.

The council’s decision report claimed allowing the flat to be run as a short-term let would have a detrimental impact on the area.

It said any economic benefits would not outweigh the loss of residential accommodation.

Ian added: “I think they are clutching at straws with some of the reasons they’ve given to reject it.

“They are maybe legitimate straws in that it’s written into planning policy.

“It was ignored that 36 neighbours, or anyone else, didn’t object and there haven’t been complaints in the last eight years.

“They are saying it could risk the amenity and that there is a car parking problem, but they’ve raised these issues quite illicitly and haven’t checked the figures.

“It ignores that Pitlochry is a tourist centre.

“I’ve got an appeal ready to go but I want to see if the sellers have any objection to that first out of courtesy – it’s not our property.”

Owner has hosted ‘hundreds of people’

The owner of the property, Brian Quail has also been left frustrated by the situation.

He added: “It’s been a disgrace.

“If me and someone else want to make a property deal we should be able to do that.

“Everything has been perfect and I’ve never had a single complaint in the nine years I’ve had it.

The property has two double-bedrooms
The property has two double bedrooms. Image: J&H Mitchell

“Pitlochry has benefitted from the hundreds of people that have stayed here and I have a book of comments from over the years from people that have stayed here.

“I’m annoyed as I’ve met the couple and I think they’d have really enjoyed running this business.

“These new rules make us fill in loads of forms and add bureaucracy and I didn’t want to go through all that.

“I now might have to find a new buyer and put it back on the market – it’s unacceptable.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “We have considered the local development plan and all other material considerations and made a decision on the application on that basis.

“A report of handling accompanies the decision.

“Should the applicant be unhappy with the decision to refuse, they are entitled to appeal this to the council’s local review body.”

Elsewhere in the region, a short-term let in Perth also failed to gain planning permission after receiving six objections.

