Historic Dundee factory to close with loss of nearly 60 jobs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Historic Dundee factory to close with loss of nearly 60 jobs

The business, which dates back to 1903, had been saved twice already this year.

By Gavin Harper
The Newman Bonar premises in Dundee.
The Newman Bonar premises in Dundee. Image: Google Maps.

A historic Dundee manufacturer that was saved from closure twice earlier this year has appointed liquidators, with the loss of nearly 60 jobs.

Bonar Yarns, which specialises in polypropylene carpet backing yarns, collapsed into administration in April.

It was then rescued by one of its American customers, John Newman, who formed a new company called Newman Bonar.

But in June, the business was again on the brink of closing due energy costs understood to be in the region of £300,000 a month.

Again, it found a way to continue trading after negotiating better terms with its energy supplier.

But on Thursday it was confirmed liquidators have been appointed for Newman Bonar.

‘Intense challenges’ for Newman Bonar

The majority of the 57-strong workforce have been made redundant immediately.

A small number of employees have been retained by the liquidators to assist with the winding up process.

A statement from the liquidators, Geoff Jacobs and Blair Nimmo from Interpath Advisory, said Mr Newman had tried to stabilise the business.

It adds he provided “significant” funding to keep the business operational.

The Newman Bonar factory at Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, Dundee.
The Newman Bonar factory at Caldrum Works in St Salvador Street, Dundee. Image: DC Thomson

However, the company has faced “intense challenges” including significant increases in energy costs.

It also had “significant ongoing overhead costs”, the liquidators said.

They meant Newman Bonar was unable to re-establish contracts with key customers at a sufficient level to make the business viable.

Newman Bonar closure ‘very disappointing for Dundee’

Liquidator Blair Nimmo said: “This has been a well-known Dundee business for many years with a strong global reach.

“It is extremely disappointing for the company’s many stakeholders, funders and employees that it could not continue to trade viably.”

Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory.
Blair Nimmo, chief executive of Interpath Advisory. Image: Interpath Advisory.

Meanwhile Geoff Jacobs said: “This is very disappointing for Dundee to see the closure of a long-standing business.

“Our focus will be on supporting the employees affected, and securing and realising the assets of the company.

“They primarily comprise its name, customer base, stock and plant and machinery.”

‘Difficult outcome’, says owner

Mr Jacobs, managing director at Interpath Advisory, urged anyone interested in rescuing the business to come forward.

“If any party has an interest in acquiring the business and/or its assets, they should contact the joint provisional liquidators as soon as possible,” he said.

The statement from the liquidators said Mr Newman wanted to thank staff for their efforts.

Almost all Newman Bonar staff have been made redundant.

It added he recognised the closure was a “difficult and disappointing outcome” for everyone involved.

Unite the Union has pledged its support for the staff affected.

Dougie Orchardson, Unite industrial officer, said: “Over 50 workers based at the factory have now faced a redundancy situation three times in the space of six months.

“There needs to be clarity over the future of the factory, and we believe that this can involve it remaining open.

“However, in the situation where it can’t be saved, Unite will give all possible support to our members.”

Bonar Yarns can trace its history back to the foundation of the famous Low & Bonar business that specialised in the manufacture of technical textiles in 1903.

In May 2020 Low & Bonar was delisted from the London Stock Exchange after a £107m sale to German firm Freudenberg.

The Dundee management team completed a deal to purchase the Bonar Yarns division.

More from Business

A former model is suing Abercrombie & Fitch (Bebeto Matthews/AP)
Ex-model sues Abercrombie & Fitch over ‘sex trafficking by former boss’
NatWest said its performance is likely to have been affected by more customers looking for better returns on their savings (Matt Crossick/PA)
FTSE 100 slides to two-month low as NatWest drags on banks
Sainsbury’s is to update investors next week (Michael McHugh/PA)
Cost of living in focus as Sainsbury’s set to reveal sales rise
The figures come after last year’s record numbers (Eli Hartman/Odessa American via AP)
Exxon Mobil’s third quarter profit down compared with last year’s record figure
NatWest also owns Royal Bank of Scotland and Coutts (Matt Crossick/PA)
NatWest sees customers switch to savings accounts as interest rates rise
The British Airways owner said revenue rose 18.0% (Steve Parsons/PA)
IAG profits up 56% due to ‘strong demand across all routes’
NatWest Group’s decision to shut down Nigel Farage’s Coutts account showed ‘serious failings’ in its treatment of the politician (Gareth Fuller/PA)
NatWest showed ‘serious failings’ in Nigel Farage account closure, probe finds
A flooded River Street in Brechin
Storm Babet: Brechin businessman Kevin Mackie wants more support in flooding aftermath
Elon Musk has laid off more than half the company’s staff, changed its name and been embroiled in a string of controversies (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Elon Musk’s first year at Twitter ‘hugely damaging’
(PA)
Timeline: Elon Musk’s chaotic first year in charge of Twitter

Conversation