Brechin drug dealer kept illegal air rifle because it ‘looked cool’

Graham Moir was found with nearly two kilos of cannabis when police raided his home.

By Gordon Currie
Graham Moir.
A drug dealer who said he kept a gun because it “looked cool” has dodged a prison sentence.

Graham Moir was found with the weapon and two kilos of cannabis with a street value of nearly £20,000 at his home in Brechin.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown told Moir he was being allowed to carry out unpaid work as an alternative to custody because he has stopped using the drug.

She said: “You have managed to abstain from cannabis misuse so I can refrain from imposing custody.”

She ordered him to carry out 240 hours unpaid community work.

Weapon ‘looked cool’

Dundee Sheriff Court previously heard how Moir’s decision to burn rubbish in his home backfired badly as he was outed as a drug dealer when emergency services turned up to investigate the smoke.

Moir, 43, told police the unlicensed air rifle had been in the property when he moved in 11 years before and said: “I kept it as it looked cool.”

The court was told a fire officer spotted the gun in Moir’s basement and took a photo of it, which prompted a police raid the next day.

During a search of the property at City Road, Brechin, police found cannabis with a potential street value of £18,308.

As well as 1.8 kilos of cannabis, officers found £1,637 in cash.

Moir admitted being concerned in the supply of the drug and having the air weapon on 7 July 2021.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

