Basement burning led to discovery of Brechin dealer’s drugs and air rifle

Graham Moir's flat was first raided by firefighters and then police who seized almost two kilogrammes of cannabis.

By Ross Gardiner
Graham Moir at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Graham Moir at Dundee Sheriff Court.

A man was caught with £18,000 worth of cannabis and an unlicensed air rifle when his neighbours phoned the fire services while he was burning rubbish in his Brechin flat basement.

Firefighters alerted police about discoveries in Graham Moir’s City Road home on July 6 2021.

Officers swooped and continued their search into the following day.

They found more than a kilo of cannabis in a holdall in the kitchen and an air rifle in the basement.

Moir, 42, told police he had kept the “cool” airgun since finding it there when he moved in.

He will be sentenced on October 26 following the completion of background reports.

Emergency service visits

Moir appeared at Dundee Sheriff Court where he admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing the airgun without a certificate.

Fiscal depute Lee Corr told the court Moir lives alone at the flat and had been at home when firefighters arrived shortly after 7.15pm.

Neighbours had reported smoke at the premises.

Moir explained he had been burning rubbish in his basement and “reluctantly” allowed a crew member entry.

The firefighter saw a fireplace in the basement, as well as an air rifle.

He asked a colleague in the control room to contact police.

Police attended with a firearms warrant and Moir immediately volunteered that he had the weapon.

He told officers he had had it since he moved in 11 years ago and said: “I kept it as it looked cool.”

Officers detected a strong smell of cannabis and could see herbal matter in the kitchen so obtained a drugs warrant.

They found drugs stashed in jars, tubs and a tobacco tin.

More than a kilo of the illicit substance was uncovered in a bag stashed within a holdall in the kitchen.

Police found a four-figure sum of cash in the property, along with scales.

Altogether, they found 1.8kg of cannabis, valued at around £18,000.

Admission

Mr Corr explained Moir has two previous convictions for possessing controlled drugs.

His solicitor Sarah Russo said: “The analogous previous convictions – these are from 23 years ago.

“His last conviction was in 2007 for a minor road traffic matter.”

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing for reports and continued Moir’s bail.

