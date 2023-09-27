What does a nutritional therapist feed her kids? – Fife expert Carrie Temple reveals all

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What does a nutritional therapist feed her kids? – Fife expert Carrie Temple reveals all

How do our local health experts take care of themselves and their family? We asked nutritionist Carrie Temple, 43, from Kirkcaldy to share her top tips.

Graeme and Carrie Temple with their children Jackson and Millie
Graeme and Carrie Temple with their children Jackson and Millie. Image: Carrie Temple
By Debbie Clarke

Fife nutritional therapist Carrie Temple knows first hand how hard it is to keep kids away from fatty and sugary snacks and eating the good stuff instead.

And while the 43-year-old professional is proud of her “one pot wonders” and “home- made” burger “takeaways”, even she bows to the inevitable occasionally and agrees to a less than healthy treat.

But that’s a rarity in the Temple household.

So how does the mum of two manage it?

How does she get the kids eating healthily?

Carrie is a “big fan of a one pot wonder.”

“If I can get it all in the one pot that’s my go to!

“We love a beef chilli with brown rice and the kids love it.

“I don’t make it very spicy but it’s a great way of packing in loads of veggies and beans. The kids will tend to have a bit of cheese on top too.

“We all like Spaghetti Bolognese with half of it made with mince and the other half with mushrooms and carrots.

Nutritionist Carrie is a fan of a big pot wonder
Carrie is a fan of a big pot wonder. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“My children also like white fish and one of their favourite meals is a Spanish turkey stew.”

Breakfast is another opportunity to pack in the five-a-day.

“Jackson is quite partial to porridge, with mashed banana through it, and he might have some toast. He will even have some cheese if he is feeling very hungry in the morning.

“On occasion, Jackson will have Coco Pops cereal but again he will have some banana in there as well.

“While my little girl will dive into my granola in the morning – she likes yoghurt.”

But what about the junk food?

With Jackson, 5, and Millie, 2, Carrie knows that temptation is everywhere. And she’s come up with some great strategies to minimise the damage.

“McDonald’s is only something I’ve allowed Jackson to have in the last year and it’s only if we’re on a road trip or he’s at granny’s maybe.

“I’ve made them a ‘home-made’ McDonald’s and Jackson still talks about it and wants me to do it for him again. This also involves me giving him a small toy!”

Sweets make an appearance but – for Carrie – keeping the portions small works a treat.

“They do get to eat sweets but I limit the choices they get and how much they have.

“I will offer them fruit and vegetables and savoury snacks on the most part and will allow them something small if they have eaten well at their meals.

Carrie likes to give her children Jackson and Millie healthy options.
Carrie likes to give her children Jackson and Millie healthy options. Image: Carrie Temple

“I believe it’s important for them to have the sweets they want, but it’s also important they understand they can’t have them all the time.

“Too much sugar affects behaviour and impacts their mood and concentration.”

Jackson’s favourite sweet is Tangfastics.

“However, I wouldn’t let him sit with the bag. I would put some in a bowl for him and he is quite happy with that.”

Is anything banned?

The Temple family are lucky, in that Jackson loves drinking water and “won’t really drink much else.”

The family take a pretty zero tolerance approach to all fizzy drinks.

“My son isn’t a fan…and I wouldn’t let him have it to be honest.

“Sometimes Jackson and Millie will have fresh orange juice which I dilute down with water.

Fife nutritional therapist Carrie Temple enjoys a green tea as part of her daily health habits.
Fife nutritional therapist Carrie Temple takes a zero tolerance approach to fizzy drinks. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Slushes and bright coloured, sugary drinks are a no for me. Jackson does ask and I often distract him or change the subject.

“He had one on holiday this year and it will remain a holiday treat. They’re so sugary and full of colourings that I think it’s an unnecessary evil as far as I’m concerned.

“Nobody needs that much sugar in one sitting and children don’t understand this. They just like that it’s colourful and tasty so it’s my job to limit their intake.”

