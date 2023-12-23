Perth floods fail to scupper Mortimer and Whitehouse Hogmanay special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth floods fail to scupper Mortimer and Whitehouse Hogmanay special

The Gone Fishing stars' filming plans were thrown into disarray by the flooding which swept Perthshire in October

By Morag Lindsay
Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer on rowing boat on the River Isla
Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer picked quite a weekend to film their Gone Fishing Hogmanay episode in Perthshire. Image: Meikleour Fishings.

Britain’s best-loved TV anglers saw rather more of Perthshire than they bargained for when they filmed their Hogmanay special during some of the worst flooding in recent memory.

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse arrived on the October weekend when torrential rain brought death and destruction to the region.

As rivers across Perthshire flooded and burst their banks, the pair and their crew had to flit from site to site in their quest for somewhere safe enough to film.

The results of their adventures will be screened next Friday when the Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing Hogmanay episode is aired on BBC2.

Claire Mercer Nairne, of Meikelour Fishings near Coupar Angus, is looking forward to seeing the outcome.

Paul Whitehouse, Claire Mercer Nairne and Bob Mortimer in fishing clothing on the Meikelour estate
Paul Whitehouse, Claire Mercer Nairne and Bob Mortimer at Meikleour

“I’m sure the local community will love it,” she said.

“Things didn’t go as planned but we all had great fun.

“And the programme isn’t really about catching fish. It’s about finding the enjoyment in life on the river. So it was actually perfect.”

Third time lucky for Gone Fishing Hogmanay crew

The plans for the Hogmanay episode had been nearly a year in the making.

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse were keen to return to Meikleour after shooting a particularly moving episode of Gone Fishing there five years ago.

Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer seated on canvas chairs petting small dogs
Paul Whitehouse and Bob Mortimer in a break between filming. Image: Meikleour Fishings.

In it, the pair met  the late John Moses, a popular River Tay angler who died soon after filming.

This time round the plan was to fish on the Isla.

Show-makers visited and found the perfect spot.

And it was all going so well. Until the heavens opened.

“Our tractor man had been to the river bank and got it all looking camera-ready,” said Claire.

“It was beautiful, perfect.

“And then we got there and found it under a metre of water.”

Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse in suits, smiling and waving while sated at a bar table in the Meikleour Arms hotel
Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse drying off in the Meikleour arms during filming for the Gone Fishing Hogmanay special. Image: Meikleour Fishings.

The flooding, which would later claim the life of a Perthshire landowner and cause millions of pounds worth of damage to properties in Perth, rendered the Isla unsuitable and unsafe.

“The river was completely flooded,” recalled Claire.

“The crew were all getting stuck in the mud. It was hopeless. So we decided to make for the River Tay.”

By the time they arrived there, filming was also out of the question.

“The Tay was starting to fill,” said Claire. “It was rising too fast.”

So the stars, production crew – and Ted the dog – all piled into their vehicles again and made for the River Erricht.

Ted the dog, a small scruffy black terrier with pronounced teeth
Ted will, of course, be the true star of the Gone Fishing Hogmanay special. Image: Meikleour Fishings.

Here, conditions were far from perfect, but – with the river rising around them by the second – they managed to hang around for long enough to get the crucial scenes in the can.

Warm memories of a wet weekend

The October 7-8 flood was a dramatic episode for the Meikleour estate.

The business’s tattie boxes became an unlikely symbol of the weekend as observers photographed them bobbing downriver.

The crates contained broccoli before they – and the riverbank they were stacked on – were swept away by the force of the flood water.

Many have since resurfaced up and down the east coast, including one which made it as far as Northumberland.

Potato crate, with Meikleour written on side, on Monifieth beach
One of the missing Meikleour tattie boxes on Monifieth beach. Image: Kirsty Spence.

Claire said she was grateful to the Gone Fishing Hogmanay team for leaving Meikleour with such warm memories from such a difficult time.

“We had our Hogmanay at the Meikelour Arms in October,” she said.

“There was a piper, a Christmas tree and everyone had a lovely time.

“It’s nice to have something good to come out of that weekend.”

• The Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing Hogmanay special is on BBC2 next Friday December 29 at 9pm.

Conversation