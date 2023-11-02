Meikleour tattie boxes wash up as far as Northumberland after River Tay flooding

They became an unlikely symbol of the flooding that hit the River Tay at the beginning of October.

Photographs and videos of Meikleour Estate tattie boxes floating downstream were all over social media that weekend.

And in the weeks since, the crates have been popping up in the least expected places.

Many made landfall along the River Tay. Others went further still.

Visitors to Fife and Angus beaches have been snapping images of them in their new seaside locations.

And now bosses at the Meikleour Estate have received their most remarkable sighting yet after one of their tattie boxes was reported on the Northumberland coast.

It’s a good 160 miles from Meikleour, near Coupar Angus, by road, but heaven knows what route this tattie box took to reach its destination a month later.

Claire Mercer-Nairne at the Meikleour Estate said the tattie boxes were clearly sturdily made.

“Someone called this week to say they’d found one in Northumberland,” she said.

“That’s the furthest travelled yet. But we lost about 30 so goodness knows where else they’ve got to.”

She added: “We saved what we could that day. But the river bank went and all these boxes of broccoli just started floating away.”

What now for Meikleour tattie boxes?

The tattie boxes’ incredible journeys have brought a bit of light relief to the sodden Meikleour Estate.

The priority at the moment is bringing in what’s left of the harvest after one of the wettest seasons in living memory.

The flooding, which swamped Perth on the weekend of October 6-8, was followed by Storm Babet and then more torrential rain last weekend.

At the moment the team are trying to get the potato crop in, but the tractors keep sticking in the mud.

“We haven’t seen anything like it in 17 years,” said Claire.

Once that’s done, her husband Sam and colleagues will start to figure out what to do with all these missing Meikleour tattie boxes.

“We’ve been quite touched by people’s comments,” she said.

“The challenge we have now is how to get them back.

“We’ll need a forklift. And some of the places are only accessible by boat.

“If we can get them back we will. But I don’t think we can go to Northumberland.”

Claire said there might still be a happy ending to the story.

“I’ve seen people saying they would make good raised beds and I quite like that idea,” she said.

“If they can be used to grow fruit, or flowers to brighten up a local community, at least something good might come from this horrible flood.”

Meikleour tattie boxes pass sea trials

Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett was among the onlookers who filmed one of the Meikleour tattie boxes speeding down the Tay.

He said it made quite the spectacle.

“I saw the tattie box being washed swiftly down the Tay,” he said.

“You could see the ‘Meikleour’ lettering on the side. so we knew where it came from, if not where it would end up.

“It hit the Queen’s Bridge with a bang, so they must be well made because it continued under the bridge and down the river without sinking.

“It looks like other boxes have passed their sea trials too.”