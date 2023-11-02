Meikleour tattie boxes wash up as far as Northumberland after River Tay flooding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meikleour tattie boxes wash up as far as Northumberland after River Tay flooding

Have YOU spotted one of the Meikleour Estate tattie boxes which were swept away from near Coupar Angus?

By Morag Lindsay
Potato crate, with Meikleour written on side, on Monifieth beach
One of the missing Meikleour tattie boxes on Monifieth beach. Image: Kirsty Spence.

They became an unlikely symbol of the flooding that hit the River Tay at the beginning of October.

Photographs and videos of Meikleour Estate tattie boxes floating downstream were all over social media that weekend.

And in the weeks since, the crates have been popping up in the least expected places.

Many made landfall along the River Tay. Others went further still.

Visitors to Fife and Angus beaches have been snapping images of them in their new seaside locations.

Three Meikleour potato crates in woodland by River Almond, near Perth
Meikleour tattie boxes washed up at the mouth of the River Almond near Perth. Image: A Andrew Lang.

And now bosses at the Meikleour Estate have received their most remarkable sighting yet after one of their tattie boxes was reported on the Northumberland coast.

It’s a good 160 miles from Meikleour, near Coupar Angus, by road, but heaven knows what route this tattie box took to reach its destination a month later.

Claire Mercer-Nairne at the Meikleour Estate said the tattie boxes were clearly sturdily made.

“Someone called this week to say they’d found one in Northumberland,” she said.

“That’s the furthest travelled yet. But we lost about 30 so goodness knows where else they’ve got to.”

Map showing locations along the river Tay and the Angus, Fife and Northumberland coast where Meikleour estate tattie boxes have washed up

She added: “We saved what we could that day. But the river bank went and all these boxes of broccoli just started floating away.”

What now for Meikleour tattie boxes?

The tattie boxes’ incredible journeys have brought a bit of light relief to the sodden Meikleour Estate.

The priority at the moment is bringing in what’s left of the harvest after one of the wettest seasons in living memory.

The flooding, which swamped Perth on the weekend of October 6-8, was followed by Storm Babet and then more torrential rain last weekend.

At the moment the team are trying to get the potato crop in, but the tractors keep sticking in the mud.

Claire Mercer-Nairne.

“We haven’t seen anything like it in 17 years,” said Claire.

Once that’s done, her husband Sam and colleagues will start to figure out what to do with all these missing Meikleour tattie boxes.

“We’ve been quite touched by people’s comments,” she said.

“The challenge we have now is how to get them back.

“We’ll need a forklift. And some of the places are only accessible by boat.

“If we can get them back we will. But I don’t think we can go to Northumberland.”

Upside down Meikleour eatste tattie box at Balmerino in Fife
A Meikleour estate tattie box on the shore at Balmerino in Fife. Image: Suzanne Dennis.

Claire said there might still be a happy ending to the story.

“I’ve seen people saying they would make good raised beds and I quite like that idea,” she said.

“If they can be used to grow fruit, or flowers to brighten up a local community, at least something good might come from this horrible flood.”

Meikleour tattie boxes pass sea trials

Perth city centre councillor Peter Barrett was among the onlookers who filmed one of the Meikleour tattie boxes speeding down the Tay.

He said it made quite the spectacle.

“I saw the tattie box being washed swiftly down the Tay,” he said.

“You could see the ‘Meikleour’ lettering on the side. so we knew where it came from, if not where it would end up.

“It hit the Queen’s Bridge with a bang, so they must be well made because it continued under the bridge and down the river without sinking.

“It looks like other boxes have passed their sea trials too.”

 

