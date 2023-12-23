Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt during festive period

ScotRail has confirmed timetable changes for passengers travelling between Tayside and the central belt this Christmas.

The rail operator will withdraw all services running to and from Glasgow Queen Street before 8pm on December 24.

And there will be no trains on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

There will be a limited service in place on selected routes on December 26.

All trains will be withdrawn before 10pm on Hogmanay and will operate to an amended timetable on January 2.

Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt

Engineering work starting on Christmas Eve will affect services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen, which pass through Tayside.

The main dates affected are December 27 to 31.

The works mean trains departing Aberdeen and Inverness will terminate at Perth or Stirling on these dates.

There will be a combination of replacement buses or the option to change trains at Stirling.

ScotRail confirms Christmas Eve timetable

On Christmas Eve, the last direct train from Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen, calling at Perth, Dundee, Arbroath and Montrose, will be at 7.40pm.

The last train from Edinburgh to Dundee, which stops at several stations in Fife, is at 9pm.

The final train from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, stopping in Fife, Dundee, Arbroath and Montrose, is at 6.35pm.

From Aberdeen, the last train to Perth, calling at Montrose, Arbroath, Broughty Ferry and Dundee, will be at 7.46pm.

Perth and Fife are set to have Boxing Day trains for the first time in more than 40 years.

You can plan your journey on the National Rail website.