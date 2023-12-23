Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt during festive period

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt during festive period

ScotRail has confirmed timetable changes due to engineering work.

By Ellidh Aitken
Engineering works may cause disruption during the festive period. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
ScotRail has confirmed timetable changes for passengers travelling between Tayside and the central belt this Christmas.

The rail operator will withdraw all services running to and from Glasgow Queen Street before 8pm on December 24.

And there will be no trains on Christmas Day or New Year’s Day.

There will be a limited service in place on selected routes on December 26.

All trains will be withdrawn before 10pm on Hogmanay and will operate to an amended timetable on January 2.

Disruption to trains between Tayside and central belt

Engineering work starting on Christmas Eve will affect services between Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen, which pass through Tayside.

The main dates affected are December 27 to 31.

The works mean trains departing Aberdeen and Inverness will terminate at Perth or Stirling on these dates.

There will be a combination of replacement buses or the option to change trains at Stirling.

The works mean some services will terminate at Perth. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

ScotRail confirms Christmas Eve timetable

On Christmas Eve, the last direct train from Glasgow Queen Street to Aberdeen, calling at Perth, Dundee, Arbroath and Montrose, will be at 7.40pm.

The last train from Edinburgh to Dundee, which stops at several stations in Fife, is at 9pm.

The final train from Edinburgh to Aberdeen, stopping in Fife, Dundee, Arbroath and Montrose, is at 6.35pm.

From Aberdeen, the last train to Perth, calling at Montrose, Arbroath, Broughty Ferry and Dundee, will be at 7.46pm.

Perth and Fife are set to have Boxing Day trains for the first time in more than 40 years.

You can plan your journey on the National Rail website.

Conversation