Drive-Thru Review: Jamie Scott tries Kirkcaldy’s battered pigs in blankets for our Christmas Special

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Drive-Thru Review: Jamie Scott tries Kirkcaldy’s battered pigs in blankets for our Christmas Special

Jamie Scott, winner of MasterChef: The Professionals and now owner of the Newport Bakery, Sandbanks Brasserie and more, joins food and drink journalist Joanna for a Drive-Thru Review Christmas special.

By Joanna Bremner
MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott joins food and drink writer Joanna Bremner for the Christmas special of the Drive-Thru Review. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.
MasterChef: The Professionals winner Jamie Scott joins food and drink writer Joanna Bremner for the Christmas special of the Drive-Thru Review. Image: Joanna Bremner/DC Thomson.

Pink walls, pink menus and pink drinks, I was in heaven when we arrived at Rebecca’s Chinese in Kirkcaldy.

Jamie Scott, winner of MasterChef: The Professionals back in 2014, joined me for a drive-thru review of the popular Fife takeaway.

We were both pleasantly surprised by the sleek, modern and girly décor.

It wasn’t what we were used to seeing in a Chinese takeaway.

With Christmas right around the corner, I wanted to try out the battered salt and pepper pigs in blankets – how could we visit and not try those?

How were the battered pigs in blankets at Rebecca’s in Kirkcaldy?

So we ordered our grub – both choosing quirky, colourful milkshakes too – and headed back to the car to start munching.

I actually got a surprise biting into the first of the Salt & pepper battered pigs in blankets (£5.80). We both thought these were the chicken bites, judging by the shape of the battered blob.

We started off with the quirky battered pigs in blankets from Rebecca’s Chinese. Image: Joanna Bremner.

But when I took a bite – it was piping hot! – I quickly realised it was a delicious sausage wrapped with bacon on the inside.

“This is a pig in blanket in the guise of a chicken ball,” Jamie exclaimed.

Digging in, he also noted that it was “hotter than the sun”.

For Jamie, pigs in blankets are tied with presents as the best thing about Christmas.

I couldn’t believe that the flavour combination worked but somehow, it did.

Jamie rated the satay sauce on the side highly, stating that it was more like a gravy and didn’t remind him of the standard “green” satay sauce.

Jamie: 4/5

Joanna: 4/5

We both opted for one of the snazzy milkshakes from Rebecca’s, with Jamie going for the Twister Peek-A-Blue (£6.20).

Jamie said his “very, very blue shake” was “really nice and very sweet”, with a tasty blueberry flavour, though he noted that my drink was more “glamourous” than his.

My Pink Shop Pink Drink (£7.20) was deliciously sweet, with a pink rock candy stick popped in the top of it, plus heaps of whipped cream and sprinkles.

It was creamy and the strawberry flavour wasn’t strong but it was there.

The Pink Shop Pink Drink at Rebecca’s Chinese, Kirkcaldy. Image: Joanna Bremner.

Jamie and I were both sceptical of the rock candy stick and he feared for the structural integrity of my teeth.

But, the drink itself was very tasty, despite the artificial flavour. It was luxurious and too huge to finish.

Jamie: 3/5

Joanna: 4/5

What else did Jamie Scott and I try on our Rebecca’s Kirkcaldy review?

Then we got stuck in with our Salt & pepper popcorn chicken bites (£4.80).

We both enjoyed that these were very crispy despite the steam and moisture collecting inside the takeaway box.

On this Drive-Thru Review, we also tried the salt and pepper popcorn chicken bites from Rebecca’s Chinese takeaway in Kirkcaldy. Image: Joanna Bremner.

But, the chicken didn’t taste “real” enough for Jamie, so these got a middling score from us both.

Jamie: 3/5

Joanna: 3/5

At Rebecca’s Kirkcaldy, we also went for a double Becca’s Magic Wrap (£4.20)

Since I ordered the double so that we wouldn’t need to share one wrap, Jamie said: “I didn’t know if we were expecting a double length one or a double width one.

“But we’ve just got two. Which is a not a bad thing because we don’t want to do a Lady and the Tramp moment with a wrap!”

Becca’s Magic Wrap from Rebecca’s Chinese in Kirkcaldy. Image: Joanna Bremner.

With chips, curry sauce, chicken and rice inside, it was packed full.

This led onto a discussion of our go-to food on a night out, and the MasterChef winner judged me for never having curry sauce on chips before.

Then, he revealed: “My weirdest ever thing on a night out was tuna pizza with salad cream on it.”

I was shocked, frankly. But as long as he enjoyed it!

The sauce in the wrap was better than “the packet stuff” for Jamie, and I liked that it had a good but manageable level of spice to it.

I also liked that it was in a wrap to minimise the mess, but Jamie said he would have preferred it to be wrapped a little tighter.

Jamie: 4/5

Joanna: 5/5

We enjoyed our festive trip to Rebecca’s in Kirkcaldy, and we both agreed we would try the battered pigs in blankets again – who knew?

Join us in January for our next Drive-Thru Review.

More from Food & Drink

Owner Vito Crolla outside restaurant Roma Ristorante in Speygate, Perth.
Perth Italian restaurant to close on Christmas Eve having 'tried everything' to stay open
Turkeys have been available through the scheme in past years. Image: Shutterstock/K2 PhotoStudio
How to get free food in Dundee on Christmas Eve
Chef Dean Banks talks Christmas Day and how to make the special meal perfect. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Chef Dean Banks shares his favourite Christmas traditions plus top tips for a perfect…
What did The Courier's food and drink journalist think of the Dunkeld House Hotel which flopped for Visit Scotland? Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dunkeld House Hotel review: What did I think of Perthshire hotel rated '2 stars'…
CoelBrew gluten-free beer founders Ryan Bald and David Hamilton, alongside Shona Gillespie inside the Guardbridge warehouse. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Fife CoelBrew gluten-free beer founders to branch out to 'beer coins' and new Och…
The Barrelman in Dundee is a perfect pub for enjoying a pint this Christmas. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
11 best pubs in Dundee for escaping Christmas chaos with a pint
The vegetarian carvery at Kingsway Restaurant in Dundee.
Restaurant review: Here's what I thought of the veggie carvery at Kingsway Farm in…
Food journalist Joanna Bremner and features writer Poppy Watson try out the offering at The Shack in Dundee.
Drive-Thru Review: Is The Shack burger in Dundee worth the hype?
New chef and co-owner of 63 Tay Street, Fraser Bell.
'Elated' chef Fraser on battling 'angry' kitchen stereotypes in Perth's 63 Tay Street restaurant
Must Eat in Perth.
New Must Eat chip shop opening in Perth

Conversation