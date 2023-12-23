Drive-Thru Review: Jamie Scott tries Kirkcaldy’s battered pigs in blankets for our Christmas Special

Pink walls, pink menus and pink drinks, I was in heaven when we arrived at Rebecca’s Chinese in Kirkcaldy.

Jamie Scott, winner of MasterChef: The Professionals back in 2014, joined me for a drive-thru review of the popular Fife takeaway.

We were both pleasantly surprised by the sleek, modern and girly décor.

It wasn’t what we were used to seeing in a Chinese takeaway.

With Christmas right around the corner, I wanted to try out the battered salt and pepper pigs in blankets – how could we visit and not try those?

How were the battered pigs in blankets at Rebecca’s in Kirkcaldy?

So we ordered our grub – both choosing quirky, colourful milkshakes too – and headed back to the car to start munching.

I actually got a surprise biting into the first of the Salt & pepper battered pigs in blankets (£5.80). We both thought these were the chicken bites, judging by the shape of the battered blob.

But when I took a bite – it was piping hot! – I quickly realised it was a delicious sausage wrapped with bacon on the inside.

“This is a pig in blanket in the guise of a chicken ball,” Jamie exclaimed.

Digging in, he also noted that it was “hotter than the sun”.

For Jamie, pigs in blankets are tied with presents as the best thing about Christmas.

I couldn’t believe that the flavour combination worked but somehow, it did.

Jamie rated the satay sauce on the side highly, stating that it was more like a gravy and didn’t remind him of the standard “green” satay sauce.

Jamie: 4/5

Joanna: 4/5

We both opted for one of the snazzy milkshakes from Rebecca’s, with Jamie going for the Twister Peek-A-Blue (£6.20).

Jamie said his “very, very blue shake” was “really nice and very sweet”, with a tasty blueberry flavour, though he noted that my drink was more “glamourous” than his.

My Pink Shop Pink Drink (£7.20) was deliciously sweet, with a pink rock candy stick popped in the top of it, plus heaps of whipped cream and sprinkles.

It was creamy and the strawberry flavour wasn’t strong but it was there.

Jamie and I were both sceptical of the rock candy stick and he feared for the structural integrity of my teeth.

But, the drink itself was very tasty, despite the artificial flavour. It was luxurious and too huge to finish.

Jamie: 3/5

Joanna: 4/5

What else did Jamie Scott and I try on our Rebecca’s Kirkcaldy review?

Then we got stuck in with our Salt & pepper popcorn chicken bites (£4.80).

We both enjoyed that these were very crispy despite the steam and moisture collecting inside the takeaway box.

But, the chicken didn’t taste “real” enough for Jamie, so these got a middling score from us both.

Jamie: 3/5

Joanna: 3/5

At Rebecca’s Kirkcaldy, we also went for a double Becca’s Magic Wrap (£4.20)

Since I ordered the double so that we wouldn’t need to share one wrap, Jamie said: “I didn’t know if we were expecting a double length one or a double width one.

“But we’ve just got two. Which is a not a bad thing because we don’t want to do a Lady and the Tramp moment with a wrap!”

With chips, curry sauce, chicken and rice inside, it was packed full.

This led onto a discussion of our go-to food on a night out, and the MasterChef winner judged me for never having curry sauce on chips before.

Then, he revealed: “My weirdest ever thing on a night out was tuna pizza with salad cream on it.”

I was shocked, frankly. But as long as he enjoyed it!

The sauce in the wrap was better than “the packet stuff” for Jamie, and I liked that it had a good but manageable level of spice to it.

I also liked that it was in a wrap to minimise the mess, but Jamie said he would have preferred it to be wrapped a little tighter.

Jamie: 4/5

Joanna: 5/5

We enjoyed our festive trip to Rebecca’s in Kirkcaldy, and we both agreed we would try the battered pigs in blankets again – who knew?

Join us in January for our next Drive-Thru Review.