Perth restaurateur left victim with facial scars in barbecue bottle attack

Jessica Meehan flew into a rage and struck her victim in the face with a bottle, before repeatedly punching her.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Jessica Meehan.

A restaurant owner left her neighbour scarred for life after glassing her and raining blows on her head during a barbecue.

Jessica Meehan, 28, was ordered to pay her victim £2,000 compensation and to carry out the maximum 300 hours unpaid work in the community.

The mother-of-two wept in the dock as she was told she would not be sent to prison for Christmas despite carrying out a “sustained attack” on her victim.

Meehan was ordered to stay away from her neighbour for 12 months and placed on a curfew – to stay indoors between 7pm and 7am each day – for eight months.

She was also placed under supervision for 12 months and told to pay the compensation to her victim at £200 per month.

Threw bottle and punches

Perth Sheriff Court heard how Meehan – owner of The Bulldog Frog in Perth – flew into a rage after getting drunk at the barbecue and having an argument with her victim’s partner on July 24 2021.

Despite being neighbours, they were not known to each other.

Fiscal depute Emma Farmer said the event remained “friendly and jovial” until 10.30pm, when the victim heard Jessica Meehan shouting her partner.

“This was witnessed by the host of the party and another guest, who stated that they had no idea why the accused was shouting at him and suggested to her that she may wish to retire given her level of intoxication.

“The victim re-entered the garden to ascertain what the issue was.

“Suddenly, Jessica Meehan jumped up from a chair, lifted a glass beer bottle and threw it in the direction of the victim, causing it to hit her cheek.

“She punched her on the head.

“People asked the accused to leave, given the unprovoked attack and she indicated she would but required her mobile phone before leaving.

“Suddenly, the accused grabbed the victim, causing her to fall to the ground, then she straddled her and repeatedly punched her to the head.

“Due to the number of blows being administered to the victim, others had to step in to drag her off the victim, who was then escorted home.”

Permanent scarring on face

Ms Farmer told the court that police were called to the property in Perth and found the assaulted woman to have a large lump under her left eye and a further lump on the back of her head.

Her nose was constantly bleeding and she had grazes to her face.

“As a result the victim has been left with several scars which have resulted in permanent scarring to her cheek and nose.”

Solicitor David Holmes, defending, said of his client: “She is a very productive member of society.

“She has a business and a family.

“She has been very worried and concerned since this took place.

“Whatever had taken place between Mrs Meehan and the complainer’s husband she should not have involved herself and acted as she did.

“It has had a very regrettable impact on the victim.

“It is fair to say it was completely isolated and outwith the terms of her normal behaviour.

“This did not take place through any form of planning or ill-will.”

Custodial threshold met

Sheriff William Wood said: “This was a sustained assault and I am quite satisfied the threshold for a custodial sentence has been met.

“It is beyond doubt this is a serious offence and she has been left with permanent scarring.

“As a woman, you know it will cause her significant concern and anxiety every time she leaves the house.

“She said in her statement she is stressed and nervous that you live nearby.

“This ought to have been a pleasant evening – and it was until this unpleasant and ugly incident.

“You attended university and are clearly an intelligent woman who ought to have known better.”

