Home Business & Environment Business

Kitschnbake in Newport owner on selling up after cancer diagnosis

The 47-year-old described the decision to give up the popular cafe as "horrible" as it wasn’t hers to make.

By Alex Banks
MJ Duncan, owner of Kitschnbake in Newport. Headshot credit: photosbyzoe
MJ Duncan, owner of Kitschnbake in Newport. Headshot credit: photosbyzoe

The founder of award-winning Newport cafe Kitschnbake has described her heartbreaking decision to sell the business following a cancer diagnosis.

The Boat Road business was first opened in 2013 by Mary-Jane Duncan. Originally set up as a home-baking business, she said it flourished into a cafe “by a happy accident”.

However, following Mary-Jane being diagnosed with metastatic triple negative cancer in September 2018, it was placed on the market.

It has now been sold to the cafe’s manager, Laura Smith.

Where it all began

Kitschnbake was born from a single domestic oven in Mary-Jane’s kitchen.

The 47-year-old said: “I taught myself to bake to distract myself from a period of depression following a personal loss.

“I found the comforting process of producing homemade goods for others both soothing and healing.  It all snowballed from there.

“The name came about from a need to sound like a professional set up when I was invited to provide baked goods for the Dundee Literary Festival.

staff shortages
Mary-Jane Duncan was diagnosed with cancer in September 2018.

“I wanted a name for the business to reflect the fun and joy of it all but also to allow a brand to develop.”

Kitschnbake has been a family affair according to Mary-Jane, with her husband Jack and their three children being involved “from the very start”.

She added: “From helping deliver the cakes from our home, to helping renovate the business premises.

“They’ve all developed excellent work ethics from watching it all unfold and have a great relationship with both staff and customers.”

Why cancer diagnosis made the decision to sell Kitschnbake itself

Mary-Jane said the business was faced with several challenges, none bigger than her diagnosis.

When she was told the devastating news, the cafe was in a middle of a refurbishment and also had expansion plans drawn up.

Mary-Jane said: “When I was diagnosed with metastatic, triple negative cancer in September 2018, we were literally in the middle of a refurbishment.

“We had business plans drawn up for an expansion and had just completed the cake for the opening of the new V&A museum directly opposite the café.

Mary-Jane with some of her family.

“Being told by my oncologist to ‘get rid of anything and everything that brought stress or worry’ was a devastating blow on top of this life changing news.

“The decision to give up Kitschnbake wasn’t mine to make so it was horrible.

“We never dreamed we’d have to hand over the brand but when the oncologist saving your life tells you to do something, you listen.”

Mary-Jane has since faced several medical treatments – including almost 80 cycles of chemotherapy.

She added: “My treatment has been continuous ever since and I’ve just started my 79th cycle of consecutive chemotherapy.

“It hasn’t been without it’s challenges and forced me to be away from the café more than I would have liked.”

Family-feel at Newport cafe and hopes for new owner

Due to Mary-Jane’s cancer treatment, it has meant she has had less time to run Kitschnbake.

Laura Smith, who took charge as of January 1, was first installed as a manager in 2022 to help deal with its day-to-day running.

Mary-Jane said: “Bringing in a manager to deal with the day to day running of the café allowed me the time to focus on running the business and take care of my health.

“Laura has been with the company for just over a year now and fits right in.

“She is aware of the community ethos behind Kitschnbake and is liked by both staff and customers.

Inside Kitschnbake on Boat Road. Image: Food From Fife/Fife Coastal Path

“She’s even agreed to keep our kids employed in their current roles which is a relief for any parent.”

Mary-Jane believes the Kitschnbake staff have “always been the heart of the business” and have become like family.

She added: “Most are not just employees, many have become life long friends. A family.

“Our biggest challenge, as with all hospitality establishments, was Covid and all that lockdown brought with it. It was the staff that got us through it all.”

Running the cafe ‘an honour’

Kitschnbake was named Community Champion at The Courier’s Menu Food and Drink Awards 2022 for delivering over 600 school meals to local homes.

Mary-Jane described running Kitschnbake as a privilege and wouldn’t have given it up if it wasn’t for the cancer.

She said: “Kitschnbake has been an honour and a privilege for myself and my whole family.

“Our time in Newport on Tay has been a success due to the support of the community.

Mary-Jane Duncan and her partner Jack after picking up a The Courier Menu Food and Drink Awards Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“We couldn’t have done it without the locals choosing to visit time and time again.

“We had our eyes opened to the kindness of folk and the importance of community, a responsibility we took very seriously.

“They say it takes a village, and that’s exactly what Kitschnbake became for us.”

