Harmony Homes: Newcomers on selling millions of pounds worth of Dundee homes in first 12 months

Dawn Crosby and Ashley Redford only recently became full-time property agents, but they have already shifted millions of pounds worth of homes across Dundee.

And in less than a year they’ve gone from strength to strength, selling 34 houses from their portfolio of 38.

Harmony Homes celebrated selling £3 million worth of properties in the first two months of operating.

Before that, directors Ashley and Dawn had entirely different careers.

Ashley ran a successful hair dressers from her home.

Dawn, meanwhile, worked in sales and management in the auto trade and furniture retail.

They both worked for a time at Rosie Fraser Real Estate, before venturing off on their own.

The housing market, they say, is buoyant, with multiple inquiries coming to them from people looking to move into Dundee.

And despite the harsh realities of setting up a business in the post-pandemic, high-inflation period, the pair do not look back.

Career change

Ashley said: “I had a salon at the side of my house. I have three little boys and it worked really well with the children.

“That was for 13 years.

“I’ve always loved property and people.

“My husband and I bought and sold a few properties and I really enjoyed the process.

“When the children started school, I decided I wanted to do something else. I wanted to work and I wanted a really good job.”

Dawn: “I was 15 years as a store manager for a furniture shop. I then spent five years as a business manager for Audi and BMW. Selling is something I have a passion for, and like Ashley, I have a massive passion for properties.

Adding the personal touch

What Ashley and Dawn say sets them apart from their competitors is their “hands-on” approach to selling.

Unlike with some larger companies, the pair say they are always on hand to speak to customers, making sure they’re kept up-to-date with the house-sale process.

Dawn said: “Most of the time, when people are moving, there is a lull in communication, it all goes a bit silent between the agent and the customer.

“Not for us, we are on call and available all throughout the sales process.”

Ashley added: “No news is still news. We will keep in constant touch with our customers, their solicitors, everyone involved so everyone is informed right up until the keys are exchanged.”

The pair are happy to get their hands dirty too, often cleaning and setting up homes ahead of photoshoots.

“We set up our homes ourselves, often cleaning the properties before having them photographed, to make sure they look as best they can,” Dawn said.

“A lot of people will go to the bigger companies. But we are more bespoke, more personal.

“Every client we have sold on behalf of has left us a five-star review,” adds Ashley.

“We are so heavily involved, even if you contact us at 10.30pm Dawn or I will get back in touch and keep up with you. That’s what we do differently.

“We do all the viewings ourselves. And we remember what our customers want. Maybe, if one viewing isn’t for them, we can say ‘well this one will be much more appropriate’.”

Looking forward to more sales

The first year has been a bit of a whirlwind, the pair agree.

And with the selling market particularly strong in Dundee, Dawn and Ashley say, they are both looking forward to the next 12 months.

“I didn’t think we would be where we are now. We have hit so many milestones so early on, we are both just excited to see where the future takes us,” Ashley said.

Dawn added: “There has been a dip in the new-build sector, but the used house market is really strong.

“People are wanting to move here, there is a lot going on in Dundee.

“I would say 20-25% of our enquiries are coming from people outside the city, looking to move here.”

“Dundee as a city is thriving,” Ashley adds.

“The properties are doing really well. They are selling well over home report price.”