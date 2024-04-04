Harmony Homes: Newcomers on selling millions of pounds worth of Dundee homes in first 12 months

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Harmony Homes: Newcomers on selling millions of pounds worth of Dundee homes in first 12 months

Dawn Crosby and Ashley Redford changed careers and found their passion in the property market.

By Paul Malik
Ashley Redford and Dawn Crosby, who set up Harmony Homes in 2023. Image: Harmony Homes
Ashley Redford and Dawn Crosby, who set up Harmony Homes in 2023. Image: Harmony Homes

Dawn Crosby and Ashley Redford only recently became full-time property agents, but they have already shifted millions of pounds worth of homes across Dundee.

And in less than a year they’ve gone from strength to strength, selling 34 houses from their portfolio of 38.

Harmony Homes celebrated selling £3 million worth of properties in the first two months of operating.

Before that, directors Ashley and Dawn had entirely different careers.

Ashley ran a successful hair dressers from her home.

Dawn, meanwhile, worked in sales and management in the auto trade and furniture retail.

They both worked for a time at Rosie Fraser Real Estate, before venturing off on their own.

The housing market, they say, is buoyant, with multiple inquiries coming to them from people looking to move into Dundee.

And despite the harsh realities of setting up a business in the post-pandemic, high-inflation period, the pair do not look back.

Career change

Ashley said: “I had a salon at the side of my house. I have three little boys and it worked really well with the children.

“That was for 13 years.

“I’ve always loved property and people.

“My husband and I bought and sold a few properties and I really enjoyed the process.

“When the children started school, I decided I wanted to do something else. I wanted to work and I wanted a really good job.”

Ashley and Dawn. Image: Harmony Homes

Dawn: “I was 15 years as a store manager for a furniture shop. I then spent five years as a business manager for Audi and BMW. Selling is something I have a passion for, and like Ashley, I have a massive passion for properties.

Adding the personal touch

What Ashley and Dawn say sets them apart from their competitors is their “hands-on” approach to selling.

Unlike with some larger companies, the pair say they are always on hand to speak to customers, making sure they’re kept up-to-date with the house-sale process.

A listing of a previous property. Image: Harmony Homes

Dawn said: “Most of the time, when people are moving, there is a lull in communication, it all goes a bit silent between the agent and the customer.

“Not for us, we are on call and available all throughout the sales process.”

Ashley added: “No news is still news. We will keep in constant touch with our customers, their solicitors, everyone involved so everyone is informed right up until the keys are exchanged.”

The pair are happy to get their hands dirty too, often cleaning and setting up homes ahead of photoshoots.

“We set up our homes ourselves, often cleaning the properties before having them photographed, to make sure they look as best they can,” Dawn said.

“A lot of people will go to the bigger companies. But we are more bespoke, more personal.

“Every client we have sold on behalf of has left us a five-star review,” adds Ashley.

“We are so heavily involved, even if you contact us at 10.30pm Dawn or I will get back in touch and keep up with you. That’s what we do differently.

“We do all the viewings ourselves. And we remember what our customers want. Maybe, if one viewing isn’t for them, we can say ‘well this one will be much more appropriate’.”

Looking forward to more sales

The first year has been a bit of a whirlwind, the pair agree.

And with the selling market particularly strong in Dundee, Dawn and Ashley say, they are both looking forward to the next 12 months.

“I didn’t think we would be where we are now. We have hit so many milestones so early on, we are both just excited to see where the future takes us,” Ashley said.

Dawn added: “There has been a dip in the new-build sector, but the used house market is really strong.

“People are wanting to move here, there is a lot going on in Dundee.

“I would say 20-25% of our enquiries are coming from people outside the city, looking to move here.”

“Dundee as a city is thriving,” Ashley adds.

“The properties are doing really well. They are selling well over home report price.”

More from Business

Plans to ease rules around airline passengers carrying liquids and laptops in hand luggage ahead of this summer have been delayed (Alamy/PA)
Easing of airport security liquid rules delayed by a year
Disney chief executive Bob Iger (Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)
Disney shareholders back CEO and rebuff activist shareholders
Daniel Kebede, the general secretary elect of the National Education Union (NEU) (James Manning/PA)
Schools could face teacher strikes in autumn term over pay, union leader warns
Federal Reserve Board chair Jerome Powell (Susan Walsh/AP)
Federal Reserve ‘on track to cut rates despite signs of persistent inflation’
Shares closed up slightly in the FTSE on Wednesday. (James Manning/PA)
FTSE rises only slightly as it lags behind European rivals
Propertymark said demand continues to outstrip supply in the rental market (Peter Byrne/PA)
10 new prospective renters for each available property in February – report
Royal Mail has put forward proposals that would see first class mail kept as a six-day a week service, but second class letter deliveries cut dramatically (Gareth Fuller/PA)
What is being proposed under the Royal Mail delivery shake-up and why?
British Savings Bonds, which were unveiled in the spring Budget, have gone on sale (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
British Savings Bonds go on sale with a rate of 4.15%
Royal Mail has warned up to 1,000 jobs could be axed under plans put forward to the industry watchdog (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Royal Mail warns of possible job cuts under plans to cut second-class service
The European Central Bank will meet on April 11 (AP)
Inflation in Europe falls more than expected to 2.4%

Conversation