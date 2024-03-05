Babcock: Rosyth yard to create 1,000 jobs in boost to country’s economy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Babcock: Rosyth yard to create 1,000 jobs in boost to country’s economy

Hopes as apprentice and graduate roles announced with 1,000 jobs expected

By Paul Malik
Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge and Babcock CEO David Lockwood, with Apprentices and Production Support Operatives at Rosyth. Image: Babcock
Minister for Defence Procurement James Cartlidge and Babcock CEO David Lockwood, with Apprentices and Production Support Operatives at Rosyth. Image: Babcock

More than 1,000 new jobs are to be created at Fife shipyard Babcock as part of the Type 31 Frigate design and build programme.

As many as 400 apprenticeships and 350 production support operatives, skilled engineers and graduate roles will be offered over the next four years.

Babcock is looking for people who have not traditionally worked in the industry — who might be out of work or in further education — for its production support operative initiative.

Hopes jobs can boost Fife economy

Recruits will attend the firm’s newest learning centre, the Babcock Skills Academy.

The Type 31s built at Rosyth are based on the proven Iver Huitfeldt design first used by Denmark nine years ago, altered to suit Royal Navy needs.

Rosyth yards constructed two Royal Navy aircraft carriers, HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth

David Lockwood, chief executive of Babcock International, said: “Attracting and retaining talent is essential to the future success of our business and directly benefits the local communities in which we operate.

The new Type 31 frigates. Image: Babcock

“Continued investment in Babcock’s development programmes and facilities enables our apprentices, graduates and trainees to experience a mix of on-the-job learning in a modern, digitally led industrial environment, alongside academic training with further education partners and our own Babcock Skills Academy.

“Our apprentices play a really important role in our workforces across the UK, ensuring we can sustain the technical skills needed to continue to deliver critical national defence programmes.”

Babcock Fife investments

A total of five Royal Navy warships are being built by Babcock at its Fife base. The project will support around 1,250 Fife jobs.

At its peak, the project will also support a further 1,250 jobs across the UK.

The entire Type 31 fleet is expected to be delivered by the end of 2028. It is also expected to enter service by the end of 2030.

It will carry a crew of up to 105 that will be deployed on duties around the world.

Minister for Defence procurement, James Cartlidge MP, said: “Rosyth is at the heart of major UK defence and commercial programmes, and it was a privilege to meet skilled workers and apprentices there last week.

“A career with Babcock can provide these unique opportunities and skilled technical training, whilst making a huge contribution to the Scottish economy.”

The first of the Type 31 class, HMS Venturer, currently has both engine sets installed.

Work is progressing towards the consolidation of the hull.

