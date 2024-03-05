Babcock: Rosyth yard to create 1,000 jobs in boost to country’s economy

More than 1,000 new jobs are to be created at Fife shipyard Babcock as part of the Type 31 Frigate design and build programme.

As many as 400 apprenticeships and 350 production support operatives, skilled engineers and graduate roles will be offered over the next four years.

Babcock is looking for people who have not traditionally worked in the industry — who might be out of work or in further education — for its production support operative initiative.

Hopes jobs can boost Fife economy

Recruits will attend the firm’s newest learning centre, the Babcock Skills Academy.

The Type 31s built at Rosyth are based on the proven Iver Huitfeldt design first used by Denmark nine years ago, altered to suit Royal Navy needs.

Rosyth yards constructed two Royal Navy aircraft carriers, HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Queen Elizabeth

David Lockwood, chief executive of Babcock International, said: “Attracting and retaining talent is essential to the future success of our business and directly benefits the local communities in which we operate.

“Continued investment in Babcock’s development programmes and facilities enables our apprentices, graduates and trainees to experience a mix of on-the-job learning in a modern, digitally led industrial environment, alongside academic training with further education partners and our own Babcock Skills Academy.

“Our apprentices play a really important role in our workforces across the UK, ensuring we can sustain the technical skills needed to continue to deliver critical national defence programmes.”

Babcock Fife investments

A total of five Royal Navy warships are being built by Babcock at its Fife base. The project will support around 1,250 Fife jobs.

At its peak, the project will also support a further 1,250 jobs across the UK.

The entire Type 31 fleet is expected to be delivered by the end of 2028. It is also expected to enter service by the end of 2030.

It will carry a crew of up to 105 that will be deployed on duties around the world.

Minister for Defence procurement, James Cartlidge MP, said: “Rosyth is at the heart of major UK defence and commercial programmes, and it was a privilege to meet skilled workers and apprentices there last week.

“A career with Babcock can provide these unique opportunities and skilled technical training, whilst making a huge contribution to the Scottish economy.”

The first of the Type 31 class, HMS Venturer, currently has both engine sets installed.

Work is progressing towards the consolidation of the hull.