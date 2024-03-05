St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan dismisses prospect of retirement anytime soon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan dismisses prospect of retirement anytime soon

The former Australia international will be 35 in the summer.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan.
St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan believes there is plenty of good football left in him.

Having dropped out of the first team picture under Steven MacLean at the start of this season, he’s become a key figure in Craig Levein’s re-shaped side from November on.

The former Australian international will be 35 in the summer and out of contract.

But retirement certainly isn’t on his mind.

“I think I still have a few more years to go,” said McGowan.

“As a lanky 16-year-old landing at Tynecastle, I had dreams of playing for Hearts, getting into the national team and being a professional.

“I have been lucky enough to have done that over the last 14 or 15 years.

“So when I hang my boots up – which is hopefully a few years away yet – I will be proud of what I’ve achieved.”

Ryan McGowan wins a header against Livingston.
Ryan McGowan in action against Livingston. Image: Shutterstock.

McGowan added: “It has been up and down for me personally – the start of the season wasn’t what I wanted.

“Thankfully, I’ve been playing recently and want to help the team between now and the end of the season.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here. Every time I have spoken about the club it has been positive.

“I knew it would be a good bunch of boys here. They’d been successful and a lot of the people behind the scenes have been here for a long time too.

“Although results haven’t been what we wanted, I have still enjoyed it.”

Defender embraces role as one of Saints’ ‘senior players’

McGowan has been happy to take on a role of McDiarmid Park mentor.

“You want to see younger players get their chance and take it,” he said. “Fran Franczak has done that and there are others too.

“You need to help them every day and get them ready for when they do get their opportunity.

Fran Franczak with Andy Considine, another of St Johnstone's senior pros.
Fran Franczak with Andy Considine, another of St Johnstone’s senior pros. Image: SNS.

“Fans love seeing young players make the breakthrough when they have the world at their feet and have so much to achieve in the game.

“So as senior players we have to make sure they keep grounded and get them into good habits and routines so it stands them in good stead for the rest of their career.

“I was very lucky at Hearts because we had Paul Hartley, Craig Gordon and Robbie Neilson, who were good senior players.

“As a defender, they taught me what is needed week in and week out.

“Young players come in and hit a lull. That’s to be expected.

“So you have to give them the grounding to handle that and get better every day.”

