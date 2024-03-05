St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan dismisses prospect of retirement anytime soon

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan believes there is plenty of good football left in him.

Having dropped out of the first team picture under Steven MacLean at the start of this season, he’s become a key figure in Craig Levein’s re-shaped side from November on.

The former Australian international will be 35 in the summer and out of contract.

But retirement certainly isn’t on his mind.

“I think I still have a few more years to go,” said McGowan.

“As a lanky 16-year-old landing at Tynecastle, I had dreams of playing for Hearts, getting into the national team and being a professional.

“I have been lucky enough to have done that over the last 14 or 15 years.

“So when I hang my boots up – which is hopefully a few years away yet – I will be proud of what I’ve achieved.”

McGowan added: “It has been up and down for me personally – the start of the season wasn’t what I wanted.

“Thankfully, I’ve been playing recently and want to help the team between now and the end of the season.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here. Every time I have spoken about the club it has been positive.

“I knew it would be a good bunch of boys here. They’d been successful and a lot of the people behind the scenes have been here for a long time too.

“Although results haven’t been what we wanted, I have still enjoyed it.”

Defender embraces role as one of Saints’ ‘senior players’

McGowan has been happy to take on a role of McDiarmid Park mentor.

“You want to see younger players get their chance and take it,” he said. “Fran Franczak has done that and there are others too.

“You need to help them every day and get them ready for when they do get their opportunity.

“Fans love seeing young players make the breakthrough when they have the world at their feet and have so much to achieve in the game.

“So as senior players we have to make sure they keep grounded and get them into good habits and routines so it stands them in good stead for the rest of their career.

“I was very lucky at Hearts because we had Paul Hartley, Craig Gordon and Robbie Neilson, who were good senior players.

“As a defender, they taught me what is needed week in and week out.

“Young players come in and hit a lull. That’s to be expected.

“So you have to give them the grounding to handle that and get better every day.”