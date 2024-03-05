Police watchdog’s former head concerned Sheku Bayoh post-mortem details shared with officers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Police watchdog’s former head concerned Sheku Bayoh post-mortem details shared with officers

Kate Frame is giving evidence to the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

By Paul Cargill, PA Scotland
Kate Frame was Police Investigations and Review Commissioner in 2015, when Mr Bayoh died.
Kate Frame was Police Investigations and Review Commissioner in 2015, when Mr Bayoh died.

The former head of a police watchdog has told of her concerns details of a post-mortem examination of Sheku Bayoh were given to police officers before they provided statements on their involvement with him prior to his death.

Kate Frame, Police Investigations and Review Commissioner (PIRC) in 2015, told the Sheku Bayoh inquiry this risked the group of officers choosing to “adapt” their statements to match the examination findings.

Mr Bayoh, 31, a father-of-two, died after he was restrained on the ground by six police officers in Kirkcaldy, on May 3 2015.

The inquiry is examining the circumstances leading to his death, how police dealt with the aftermath, the investigation into his death, and whether or not race was a factor.

The latest tranche of evidence is focused on the post-incident management by the watchdog.

‘Inappropriate’ presence

The inquiry heard the only cause of death the first post-mortem examination firmly ruled out was from the effects of blunt force trauma to the head.

Asked by Angela Grahame KC, the inquiry’s senior counsel, if she would be concerned to learn police officers were in the room at the time the first examination was carried out, Ms Frame replied she was.

Sheku Bayoh
Sheku Bayoh.

“I would have thought it was inappropriate for the police officers to be present as members of Fife Division were involved in the incident,” she said.

Asked if she would have expected Pirc investigators to raise concerns about this at the time, Ms Frame replied: “I think they could have raised concerns but my understanding is a post-mortem is convened at the hand of the Crown and anyone present is there under their direction.”

‘Preferable’ not share details

The inquiry previously heard officers involved with Mr Bayoh before his death were given the results of his post-mortem examination despite refusing to give statements or complete notebooks beforehand.

The officers were advised by their legal representative to make no comment until results had been known, the inquiry heard.

Asked about the decision to share the preliminary findings, Ms Frame replied: “I think the senior investigator found himself in a very difficult position.

“But from my perspective, it would have been preferable for that not to have been shared.

“That formed part of the Pirc investigation and was not information for Police Scotland.

Kate Frame gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh inquiry
Kate Frame gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh inquiry.

“I would have taken the view that Police Scotland should not have been party to that, at that time.”

Askes what concerned her about the decision to share the information, Ms Frame replied: “Potentially, that the officers could have tailored their statements.

“They could have adapted them in light of the information they had been provided.”

Kate Frame stepped down from her role in 2019.

The inquiry in Edinburgh, before Lord Bracadale, continues.

More from Courts

Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Reckless teen and deportation threat
Ian Davidson at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Crooked Dundee lawyer defrauded client of nearly £3k in cheque scam
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Dangerous driving Picture shows; Douglas Zdrzalek. Perth Sheriff Court. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 04/03/2024
Perth driver in stolen car tried to ram police vehicle during a high speed…
Lindsay Maycock at Falkirk Sheriff Court. She caused an "explosion risk" during a This Is Rigged protest at Ineos refinery in Grangemouth.
Perth activist 'created explosion risk' at Grangemouth refinery during eco-protest
Giedrius Ambrazevicius.
Property developer guilty of sex attack on 16-year-old girl in Dunfermline Wetherspoons
Simon Hart caused 'catastrophic' damage. Image: DC Thomson.
Four-time convicted Carnoustie drink-driver 'obliterated' house in post-bash smash
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — Drive-thru drugs and walking stick nicked
Walczykowski has been recommended for deportation after his crimes at Ninewells. Image: DC Thomson.
Prison and deportation recommendation for 'maximum risk' Dundee spit attacker with 'propensity for violence'
Domestic abuser Dean Crighton at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Repeat domestic abuser from Forfar assaulted partner despite bail order after earlier attack
Sean McGovern. Image: Police Scotland.
Murder bid absconder back behind bars after week on the run from Castle Huntly