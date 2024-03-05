Celtic and Rangers legends lined up for Angus events

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Celtic and Rangers legends lined up for Angus events

Famous faces from Celtic and Rangers will take to the stage at two Angus venues later this year.

By Graham Brown
Chris Sutton and John Hartson will entertain a Montrose audience. Image: Angus Alive
Chris Sutton and John Hartson will entertain a Montrose audience. Image: Angus Alive

Angus Old Firm fans are set for a local treat later this year.

Angus Alive has announced two high-profile nights of entertainment in November featuring big names from both sides of Glasgow.

At Montrose Town Hall on November 8, Rangers legends Ian Durrant, Mark Hateley and Terry Butcher will take to the stage.

And just a couple of weeks later the spotlight will shine on former Celtic FC strikers Chris Sutton and John Hartson when they entertain fans at Forfar’s Reid Hall.

The Rangers trio are famed for the part they played in the Ibrox club’s historic nine-in-a-row era.

Montrose Town Hall Rangers event
Montrose Town Hall will host the Rangers legends. Image: Angus Alive

Scotland international Durrant played with Rangers for most of his career, winning six league titles.

Hateley’s prolific career also took him to AC Milan and Monaco, and ex-England captain Butcher won the UEFA Cup under Sir Bobby Robson with Ipswich in 1981.

And the Montrose event will be hosted by another former player and teammate, Graham Roberts.

Road to Seville

Sutton and Hartson are now high profile pundits on Sky Sports and TNT sports and will be tracing their illustrious careers both sides of the border.

They played in a formidable Celtic team managed by Martin O’Neill which included stars such as Henrik Larsson, Stiliyan Petrov and Bobo Balde.

And the pair were part of the memorable ‘Road to Seville’ Celtic outfit which reached the 2003 UEFA Cup final.

John Hartson Celtic
John Hartson in action for Celtic.

Football commentator Gerry McDade will host the Celtic legends evening at the Reid Hall on November 22.

Both nights are expected to give an up-close insight into their careers with the highs, the lows, dressing room stories, manager fall outs and everything else in between.

Rare opportunity for Old Firm fans

Scott McRuvie, theatre and venues team lead at Angus Alive said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be putting on these two high profile events.

“It is not too often players of this calibre on both sides of the Old Firm are up here in Angus, so for the chance to put them on so close together is something we are really looking forward to.

“We know both clubs are well supported and I’m sure they will be as excited as we are to bring them to Angus this November.”

Tickets for both speaker nights are expected to sell quickly, with regular and VIP tickets available.

Prices start at £32 for the Celtic event and £33.50 for the Rangers event.

Fans can book their tickets at www.angusalive.scot

More from Angus & The Mearns

The new-look junction at the entrance to Arbroath marina. Image: Arcadis/Angus Council
Work to start within weeks on £14m Arbroath active travel scheme
3
Simon Hart caused 'catastrophic' damage. Image: DC Thomson.
Four-time convicted Carnoustie drink-driver 'obliterated' house in post-bash smash
Arbroath lifeboat volunteers Susan Ruark, Mary Gerrard and David Anderson in the RNLI shop at the town station. Image: Wallace Ferrier
Arbroath RNLI fundraisers look to 'positive' future as lifesaving charity marks 200 years
The Seaforth Hotel site lies near Arbroath FC's Gayfield park. Image: Google
Arbroath Starbucks gets go-ahead on gateway site of former hotel
Air ambulance called to Kirriemuir
Patient taken to hospital after air ambulance called to Kirriemuir incident
Domestic abuser Dean Crighton at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Repeat domestic abuser from Forfar assaulted partner despite bail order after earlier attack
Bridgend Bar Brechin for sale
Brechin pub that flooded during Storm Babet put up for sale
3
Guy Mathieson at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Customers left alarmed by electrician's bizarre dash around Forfar Tesco
Pic Alan Richardson Pix-AR.co.uk CR0047172 Vince Taylor Angus Pylon Action Group campaigner
Angus campaigners launch £10k fighting fund against SSEN 'super-pylons'
Storm Babet Angus
£6.9 million Bellwin scheme claim lodged for Angus Storm Babet emergency response

Conversation