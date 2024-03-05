Celtic and Rangers legends lined up for Angus events

Angus Old Firm fans are set for a local treat later this year.

Angus Alive has announced two high-profile nights of entertainment in November featuring big names from both sides of Glasgow.

At Montrose Town Hall on November 8, Rangers legends Ian Durrant, Mark Hateley and Terry Butcher will take to the stage.

And just a couple of weeks later the spotlight will shine on former Celtic FC strikers Chris Sutton and John Hartson when they entertain fans at Forfar’s Reid Hall.

The Rangers trio are famed for the part they played in the Ibrox club’s historic nine-in-a-row era.

Scotland international Durrant played with Rangers for most of his career, winning six league titles.

Hateley’s prolific career also took him to AC Milan and Monaco, and ex-England captain Butcher won the UEFA Cup under Sir Bobby Robson with Ipswich in 1981.

And the Montrose event will be hosted by another former player and teammate, Graham Roberts.

Road to Seville

Sutton and Hartson are now high profile pundits on Sky Sports and TNT sports and will be tracing their illustrious careers both sides of the border.

They played in a formidable Celtic team managed by Martin O’Neill which included stars such as Henrik Larsson, Stiliyan Petrov and Bobo Balde.

And the pair were part of the memorable ‘Road to Seville’ Celtic outfit which reached the 2003 UEFA Cup final.

Football commentator Gerry McDade will host the Celtic legends evening at the Reid Hall on November 22.

Both nights are expected to give an up-close insight into their careers with the highs, the lows, dressing room stories, manager fall outs and everything else in between.

Rare opportunity for Old Firm fans

Scott McRuvie, theatre and venues team lead at Angus Alive said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be putting on these two high profile events.

“It is not too often players of this calibre on both sides of the Old Firm are up here in Angus, so for the chance to put them on so close together is something we are really looking forward to.

“We know both clubs are well supported and I’m sure they will be as excited as we are to bring them to Angus this November.”

Tickets for both speaker nights are expected to sell quickly, with regular and VIP tickets available.

Prices start at £32 for the Celtic event and £33.50 for the Rangers event.

Fans can book their tickets at www.angusalive.scot