PICTURES: Forfar Flower Show returns to familiar ground in Reid Hall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

PICTURES: Forfar Flower Show returns to familiar ground in Reid Hall

The biggest flower show in Angus is being staged in Forfar's Reid Hall for the first time since the pandemic.

Austin Lindsay, 3, from Monikie admires his grandad Gordon Robbie's water lily dahlias which took a first prize. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Austin Lindsay, 3, from Monikie admires his grandad Gordon Robbie's water lily dahlias which took a first prize. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown

Forfar Flower Show is back on home turf for the latest annual horticultural showcase.

The popular show is the biggest in Angus.

And on Friday it opened its doors to visitors at the town’s Reid Hall.

It is the first time the show has been staged there since 2019.

The event missed two years because of the pandemic.

Forfar flower show 2023
The event is a sea of colour. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

And although it made a return in 2022, it was in a different venue because the Reid Hall was still in use as a vaccination centre.

Last year’s show was a scaled back one in the Guide Hall.

So local horticultural society officials have been delighted to be able to return to the traditional home of the 120-year-old favourite.

Forfar Flower Show 2023.
Admiring the exhibits. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

This year has attracted a good entry of flowers, vegetable, handicrafts and baking.

Judging took place on Friday morning before the doors opened to visitors for the afternoon.

It is open again to the public on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and this year’s presentation of trophies will take place around 4pm.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the cream of the Reid Hall crop.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
Studying the exhibits.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
Perfection in miniature.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
Lots to admire on show.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
Forfar Horticultural Society chairman Dave Nelson with one of his prizewinning exhibits.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
The vegetable classes offered stiff competition.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
A long tradition of success.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
Walking the hall.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
Gordon Robbie shares the secrets of growing success with three-year-old grandson Austin Lindsay from Monikie.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
Flowers as pretty as a picture.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
Talking growing tips.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
These guys know their onions.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
Deep in discussion.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
Pic of the bunch.
Forfar Flower Show 2023.
A good show.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Railway lines near Barry Station, on the Aberdeen to Dundee line.
Dundee to Aberdeen rail delays after person hit by train
A Star Wars-themed funeral was held for late Brechin biker Darien Baird on Friday.
Darien Baird: Loved ones say farewell to 'brilliant' Brechin dad with Star Wars-themed funeral
A926 Forfar RTC
Man, 84, taken to hospital after crash near Forfar Community Campus
The Maggie May cast of George Doherty, Mike Burns and (front from left) Nikki Doig, Susan Murphy and Kim Brymer. Image: Carnoustie Theatre Club.
Pioneering relaxed performance play around dementia to take to Carnoustie stage
Innes' foul-mouthed rant included unsavoury comments about judges and masons. Image: Shutterstock.
'I live for killing freemasons' — Wife-beating Brechin thug's foul-mouthed threats to police and…
Dundee and Angus College Kingsway campus.
College lecturers set to strike in Dundee, Perth and Fife over pay dispute
Two men have been charged.
Two men charged in connection with Tayside car thefts
Filming for The Crown takes place in St Andrews
9 Netflix hits where Tayside and Fife play a starring role
Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson. Image: DC Thomson
Angus Council chief executive Margo Williamson to step down
Carnoustie Golf Hotel and Spa overlooks the Championship links. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Carnoustie Golf Hotel land lease transfer sealed by links chiefs