PICTURES: Forfar Flower Show returns to familiar ground in Reid Hall

Forfar Flower Show is back on home turf for the latest annual horticultural showcase.

The popular show is the biggest in Angus.

And on Friday it opened its doors to visitors at the town’s Reid Hall.

It is the first time the show has been staged there since 2019.

The event missed two years because of the pandemic.

And although it made a return in 2022, it was in a different venue because the Reid Hall was still in use as a vaccination centre.

Last year’s show was a scaled back one in the Guide Hall.

So local horticultural society officials have been delighted to be able to return to the traditional home of the 120-year-old favourite.

This year has attracted a good entry of flowers, vegetable, handicrafts and baking.

Judging took place on Friday morning before the doors opened to visitors for the afternoon.

It is open again to the public on Saturday from 10am to 5pm and this year’s presentation of trophies will take place around 4pm.

Photographer Kim Cessford captured the cream of the Reid Hall crop.