Kane Ritchie-Hosler progress a ‘massive boost’ for Dunfermline as fan favourite nears return

James McPake is delighted to have the 20-year-old back in training.

By Craig Cairns
Dunfermline star Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline star Kane Ritchie-Hosler. Image: SNS.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler’s recent return to training has given a lift to an already upbeat Dunfermline dressing room.

He is on schedule to make his return from an ankle injury in the coming weeks, but this weekend’s Fife derby against Raith Rovers will come too soon for any involvement.

Ritchie-Hosler became a fan favourite last season after biding his time for first team opportunities following his loan move from Rangers B.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler enjoys Dunfermline’s League One title celebrations. Image: SNS.

The Pars’ march to the League One summit and the subsequent title celebrations convinced him to return and sign at East End Park on a three-year deal.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler overcomes ‘demoralising’ test at Dunfermline

The 20-year-old then picked up an ankle injury during pre-season that has ruled him out of the start of the competitive action.

“He’s shown great character throughout that period,” said his manager James McPake.

Dunfermline manager James McPake is pleased to have Kane Ritchie-Hosler back in training. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

“He came off the back of a very good season, signs a long-term contract, starts pre-season extremely well – strong, done a lot of work over the summer – and then he picks up an injury pretty early on.

“For a young lad, that can be demoralising, that can be tough to take.

“Again, it’s another wee test of character and he’s come through that flying and now he’s back in full training.

“I must say, he’s looking very, very sharp.

Dunfermline boss glad to have Ritchie-Hosler back in training

“He about on schedule. It’s a credit to Kane, he’s done everything he can. While he had the boot on, he was always working his upper body.

“When the boot comes off, he’s started his rehab and he’s been out there every afternoon as well as doing gym stuff in the morning.

Kane Ritchie-Hosler is back in training for Dunfermline. Image: SNS.

“I enjoy watching him, I’m glad that he’s back.

“He’s only trained this week. I’d love to have him in the squad, but I don’t want to be reckless with him.

“He’ll probably play in the reserve game on Tuesday and then we’ll assess it for next Saturday.”

Rovers up next at East End

With a free weekend last week, the Pars decided against a bounce game after a busy pre-season schedule followed by the Viaplay Cup group-stage fixtures.

McPake welcomes back Rhys Breen from suspension after he was ordered off against Airdrie and Lewis McCann will return after missing the draw at Tannadice through illness.

Dunfermline’s Lewis McCann will be back to face Rovers, who he scored against last time. Image: SNS.

“After the Dundee United game, we had a few niggles that needed to be tidied up. Lewis was ill as well, but Ben [Summers] had come into the squad,” said the Pars boss.

“So we just decided to use the time to recover a few and top a few up. It seems to have worked pretty well.”

