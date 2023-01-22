Forfar flower show organisers’ plea for budding committee members for 123-year-old society

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Forfar flower show organisers’ plea for budding committee members for 123-year-old society

By Graham Brown
January 22 2023, 7.00am
Forfar Horticultural Society chairman Dave Nelson admires blooms at the 2022 show. Image: Paul Reid
Forfar Horticultural Society chairman Dave Nelson admires blooms at the 2022 show. Image: Paul Reid

A call has gone out for young gardeners to help keep the future of one of the oldest flower show organisations in Angus rosy.

Forfar Horticultural Society celebrates its 123rd birthday this year.

It weathered the storm of Covid and returned with a scaled-back event in Forfar’s Guide Hall last August.

But the group is desperately in need of new committee members.

Forfar Flower Show
Young visitors at the 2022 event in Forfar’s Guide Hall. Image: Paul Reid

Mary has been treasurer for 50 years

And it needs a treasurer to fill the role Mary Craib has occupied for half a century.

Mary says she would be devastated if the annual show was to come under threat because of a lack of officials and helpers.

She and husband Les have been society stalwarts for decades.

Mary said: “My mum and dad were members of the committee and Les was also on it, so I was happy to take up the treasurer’s post.

Forfar flower show treasurer Mary Craib
Mary Craib, pictured with society chairman Dave Nelson, previously received a Royal Horticultural Society Medal for her dedication to Forfar Horticultural Society. Image: Paul Reid

“I thought it would be for a couple of years, but I’m still here.

“I actually stepped down in 2019, but then Covid came along and we didn’t have anyone so I agreed to do it.

“It just feels like it’s time for someone else to take it on.

“I’m happy to step away and let them do it their way, I don’t want to step in anyone’s way.

“But at the same time I’m happy to show them what has worked for me and let them decide if it’s a help.

“The show is the big thing every year and I really wouldn’t like to see it go.

Chairman’s plea

Dave Nelson has been chairman for the past four years and says his society role has been very rewarding.

“In my time with the society I qualified as a judge in 2012 and then got a National Vegetable Society  fellowship in 2016.

“Les Craib has had a silver and gold medal from the NVS which are important honours, so it shows the sort of thing you can get out of being involved.

“We really need a treasurer to replace Mary and would love to see some younger people come on to the committee.

Forfar flower show
Local gardeners were delighted to see the show back after the pandemic. Image: Paul Reid

“But even if people just wanted to come along and help at the show when it comes round we would be happy with that.

“We only have a few meetings a year so it is not a heavy commitment.

“People were glad to see the flower show back last year. It wasn’t the full thing but I think it was the right decision at the time.”

And the society will be making a return to its regular venue of the Reid Hall on the last weekend in August after it returned to community use from its role as a vaccination centre.

“We’re one of the oldest horticultural societies in Angus and we have seen groups like Brechin fold.

“If we don’t get folk coming forward then there is a risk to the show,” said Dave.

“It won’t be this year and it might not be next year, but there is a chance it could be in trouble in the future.”

Anyone interested in becoming involved in the society can contact Dave on 01307 464436 or Mary on 01307 465626.

