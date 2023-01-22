Forfar flower show organisers’ plea for budding committee members for 123-year-old society

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A call has gone out for young gardeners to help keep the future of one of the oldest flower show organisations in Angus rosy.

Forfar Horticultural Society celebrates its 123rd birthday this year.

It weathered the storm of Covid and returned with a scaled-back event in Forfar’s Guide Hall last August.

But the group is desperately in need of new committee members.

Mary has been treasurer for 50 years

And it needs a treasurer to fill the role Mary Craib has occupied for half a century.

Mary says she would be devastated if the annual show was to come under threat because of a lack of officials and helpers.

She and husband Les have been society stalwarts for decades.

Mary said: “My mum and dad were members of the committee and Les was also on it, so I was happy to take up the treasurer’s post.

“I thought it would be for a couple of years, but I’m still here.

“I actually stepped down in 2019, but then Covid came along and we didn’t have anyone so I agreed to do it.

“It just feels like it’s time for someone else to take it on.

“I’m happy to step away and let them do it their way, I don’t want to step in anyone’s way.

“But at the same time I’m happy to show them what has worked for me and let them decide if it’s a help.

“The show is the big thing every year and I really wouldn’t like to see it go.

Chairman’s plea

Dave Nelson has been chairman for the past four years and says his society role has been very rewarding.

“In my time with the society I qualified as a judge in 2012 and then got a National Vegetable Society fellowship in 2016.

“Les Craib has had a silver and gold medal from the NVS which are important honours, so it shows the sort of thing you can get out of being involved.

“We really need a treasurer to replace Mary and would love to see some younger people come on to the committee.

“But even if people just wanted to come along and help at the show when it comes round we would be happy with that.

“We only have a few meetings a year so it is not a heavy commitment.

“People were glad to see the flower show back last year. It wasn’t the full thing but I think it was the right decision at the time.”

And the society will be making a return to its regular venue of the Reid Hall on the last weekend in August after it returned to community use from its role as a vaccination centre.

“We’re one of the oldest horticultural societies in Angus and we have seen groups like Brechin fold.

“If we don’t get folk coming forward then there is a risk to the show,” said Dave.

“It won’t be this year and it might not be next year, but there is a chance it could be in trouble in the future.”

Anyone interested in becoming involved in the society can contact Dave on 01307 464436 or Mary on 01307 465626.