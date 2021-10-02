Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Huge hawk moth sighting in Perthshire is ‘first in more than a century’

By Aileen Robertson
October 2 2021, 6.00am
A convolvulus hawk-moth like the one spotted in Dunning.

A huge hawk moth has got experts in a flutter after being recorded in a Perthshire village for the first time in more than a century.

The striking convolvulus hawk moth, Latin name Agrius convolvuli, turned up in Dunning to the delight of local resident Dorothy Anderson.

Dorothy, 87, was so taken with the creature she popped it in a jar so her 19-month-old great-grandson could meet it.

‘It was beautiful’

“It was a lovely wee beast,” she said.

“But it was big. I would say the body was fully two inches long and when opened the wingspan easily three inches.

“The body had pink spots. It was beautiful.”

hawk-moth
The moth found by Dorothy Anderson in Dunning.

Dorothy let her great-grandson, little Blake Harris, hold the moth.

“He liked it. He didn’t jump or anything. He likes insects.”

She enlisted the help of friend Arthur Bruce to identify the creature, which she described as being like “a wee bird”.

Arthur, 76, contacted Butterfly Conservation to see if the hawk-moth was a “usual visitor to our shores”.

Pink spotted hawk-moth last recorded in 1904

He said: “The butterfly conservation society said that they would register the sighting to their person who records all sightings.

“It turns out that the last reported sighting of this moth in this area was 1904.”

The hawk moth can have a wingspan of nearly five inches.

Although well camouflaged against wood and bark, when it flexes its wing it displays vibrant pink markings.

Dorothy described how she found the hawk moth on the door of her greenhouse.

hawk-moth
Another view of the moth that turned up in Dorothy’s garden.

Her first thought was “Oh my goodness, what’s that?”

She later let the hawk moth free.

“I don’t know where he’ll be now,” said Dorothy.

“I just hope if somebody finds him, they’ll look after him.”

Richard Fox is associate director of recording and monitoring at Butterfly Conservation.

He said although the convolvulus hawk moth is a regular visitor to the UK, it is mostly seen around the coast of south and east England.

“They are very large moths and have an unusually long proboscis which enables them to feed on tubular flowers, such as the tobacco plant, petunia, lillies and phlox, which many other moths cannot reach.”