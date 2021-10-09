5 of the best autumn walks in Tayside and Fife

An error occurred. Please try again.

Looking for some autumn walks in Perthshire, Angus or Fife?

We have you covered.

Here, we share five of the best destinations for autumn walks in Perthshire, Angus and Fife.

Don’t forget to take a sturdy pair of boots.

The Hermitage

This has to be one of Scotland’s best destinations when the trees are showing off their autumn glow.

This Perthshire autumn walks gem has everything – from the drama of the roaring Black Linn Falls and towering Douglas firs to tranquil paths through lush woodland.

It is full of interesting features, including the 18th century Ossian’s Hall and a photogenic stone bridge.

Look out for red squirrels and even a totem pole hidden along this breathtaking woodland walk.

If you’re lucky you might even see some salmon leaping in the falls.

Loch Leven Heritage Trail

This 13 mile circular route around Loch Leven is a must for nature lovers, in particular bird watchers.

Every autumn Loch Leven National Nature Reserve is visited by around 20,000 pink-footed geese and also whooper swans from Iceland.

It is said to be home to more breeding ducks than anywhere else in the UK, so don’t forget the binoculars.

Setting off from Findatie car park, the path takes you through a charming mixed woodland popular with cyclists and dog walkers. Look out for a tucked away bird hide along the path.

Another bonus is the route is well served by cafes.

Black Wood of Rannoch

For a spot of ancient magic, head to the Black Wood of Rannoch nestled close to the loch of the same name in the north of Highland Perthshire.

You will walk through some of the best-preserved sections of ancient pine wood forest left in Scotland. They are remnants of the ancient Caledonian forests that once covered large swathes of the Highlands.

Graded walkers paths and car parking are available at nearby Carie. The blue and red routes are best for ramblers on a deadline. Although the closure of the ageing bridge over the burn on the blue route may disappoint some.

The more adventurous can head out on the yellow Allt na Bogair Trail climbing through birch, oak and Scots pine to the edge of a dramatic gorge before cutting back to stunning views of Loch Rannoch through the trees.

The Birks of Aberfeldy

A spot so beautiful Robert Burns wrote about it. The links with Scotland’s Bards are strong, with a statue of the poet greeting visitors early in the walk.

Several waterfalls can be seen during the walk and as walkers rise to higher ground, stunning views of Perthshire can be seen where there are breaks in the trees.

Originally called the Dens of Moness, because it overlooks the Falls of Moness, the area got its current name after Burns penned The Birks o’Aberfeldie in 1787.

The walk should be able to be completed within two hours, and the car park isn’t too far from the town centre for those who want some refreshment afterwards.

Sidlaws

Offering impressive views of Dundee and across the River Tay into north Fife, Sidlaws is a popular spot for walking in the city, Angus and Perthshire.

The range of hills have volcanic origins. Its 30 miles span means it can take hours to traverse.

Among the areas worth checking out is Dunsinane Hill, which was mentioned in Shakespear’s Macbeth.

The highest hill on the range is Criagowl Hill.

It is also popular with mountain bikers.