Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Injured Forth humpback is not in danger say rescue team

By Aileen Robertson
January 3 2022, 4.46pm Updated: January 3 2022, 5.07pm
The whale in the Forth was captured breaching by Ronnie Mackie.
The whale in the Forth was captured breaching by Ronnie Mackie.

A whale rescue team is monitoring a humpback in the Forth after it sustained injuries.

The animal has been delighting whale watchers off the Fife coast since it arrived in the estuary at the start of December.

But recent images captured by a local wildlife enthusiast reveal it has been wounded.

Photographs taken by wildlife enthusiast Ronnie Mackie reveal the whale has sustained injuries.
Photographs taken by wildlife enthusiast Ronnie Mackie reveal the whale has sustained injuries.

Paul Smith is the local coordinator for British Divers Marine Life Rescue (BDMLR).

He describes the whale’s injuries as “superficial cuts and grazes”.

And he says the animal is otherwise looking healthy.

Whale appears to have been caught in fishing gear

Paul says the injuries are likely to have been caused by the whale becoming entangled in fishing gear.

Forth humpback

In 2019, a humpback in the Forth suffered a long and unpleasant death after becoming entangled.

At the time, the BDMLR were unable to get close enough to the 30ft long male to untangle it.

But there is good news for the humpback currently seen off Fife.

If it was entangled, it has managed to free itself.

Paul says: “At this stage there’s no entangled gear on the whale, so there’s no cause for us to launch a rescue with the disentanglement team.

“We are monitoring the situation, as we have been since it arrived.”

Could ‘show off’ cetacean attract more whales to the Forth?

The humpback being monitored by the BDMLR has been in the Forth since the start of December.

Paul says the whale appears to be behaving normally and is feeding well.

And it is likely to hang around as long as it has access to food.

A humpback’s diet consists of shrimp-like creatures called krill and small fish.

Another stunning shot of the whale captured by Ronnie Mackie.

However, citizen scientists who have been observing the whale have noticed a change in its behaviour.

It appears to be breaching a lot more than previously.

“Breaching can be interpreted as many things,” says Paul.

“It can be used to get rid of parasites, for communication, or just showing off.

“There’s only one person who knows why it’s doing it, and it’s the whale.”

One theory is the whale is communicating to other humpbacks.

“I would say, the amount of times it’s breaching, I would think there are maybe other animals in the area.

“In the past, when a whale’s been breaching, within a week there have been other whales in the area.”

Joy for whale watchers as visitors to the Forth entertain the crowds

Among those who have been taking a keen interest in the whale is amateur wildlife enthusiast Ronnie Mackie of Kinghorn.

Ronnie, 68, captured the photographs of the Forth humpback’s injuries.

He said it was a positive sign that it appears to have escaped from being entangled.

“It’s been here for a month and has been pulling in people from all over the UK.

“It’s been spectacular.”

Having lived by the Fife coast all his life, Ronnie says whale sightings have become more common.

And the variety of cetaceans in the Forth appears to be increasing.

The estuary recently hosted a 37ft long sei whale, which sadly became stranded.

It was only the second time in 30 years the species had stranded in Scotland.

Ronnie says: “I’ve lived in Kinghorn, by the sea, and been out in boats since I was five years old. We’re talking 60-odd years.

“There were certainly very occasional visits previously. But in the last five years we’ve had regular visits.

“There seems to be an increase in the food available to whales.

“We’re not getting fleeting visits, so it’s easier for us to spot them.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier