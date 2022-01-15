Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Dundee botanist’s big plans for a ‘Wee Forest’ in Stobswell

By Scott Milne
January 15 2022, 7.00am
Kevin Frediani at Dundee Botanic Gardens.

Dundee environmentalists are planting several ‘Wee Forests’ across the city – with the first one in Stobswell.

The team behind the ‘Wee Forests’ scheme hope to turn Dundee into a city where people are never more than a three-minute walk from a nature spot.

Experts at Dundee Botanic Gardens are bringing tennis-court sized forests to the city. They are working with colleagues at NatureScot.

Organisers hope the ‘forests’ will grow into thriving biodiversity hotspots as well as creating green spaces for people of all backgrounds.

Where will the Wee Forest be in Dundee?

By the end of March, visitors will able to check out the Wee Forest for themselves on Robertson Street, in the Stobswell area of Dundee. The trees will still be saplings, however.

Glebelands Primary School pupils have worked with the Dundee Botanic Gardens team to complete the initial ground work.

Kevin Frediani at Dundee Botanic Gardens.

The tennis court-sized nature hub will have a variety of trees planted – including oak ash, Scots pine, birch – which will create a biodiverse zone flush with bird, insect and floral life.

There are also plans to create a Wee Forest at Balunie Avenue. Details are currently being thrashed out with the landowner there, who is said to be keen on the idea.

Hopes for a greener Dundee

Kevin Frediani, who is leading the project in Dundee, hopes the project is the first step in creating a greener city.

He wants the two initial Wee Forests to be the first of many in Dundee.

Kevin said: “Ultimately, what I want is that wherever you live in the city you are not more than a three-minute walk from a nature spot.

The site at Robertson Street, which will soon be home to Dundee’s first Wee Forest.

“With the Botanic Garden being where it is in the West End, there can be a bit of a barrier for some people.

“Having Wee Forests dotted all over the city will make nature accessible for all.”

Kevin thinks the project is more vital than ever in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve really seen the importance of nature and outdoor spaces during lockdown, both for physical and mental health.”

Japanese inspiration

The idea for Wee Forests, known as ‘tiny forests’ outside Scotland, is inspired by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki.

He innovated the method of planting trees in a small space and allowing nature to do its own thing, using tree species native to the area.

The saplings need around three years of maintenance, but are self-sustaining after that.

Miyawaki’s method has been used across the world, including America, Sri Lanka, India and France.

Robertson Street, Dundee.

The method is “tried and tested”. Kevin said he is confident that within a year Dundee’s Wee Forest will resemble an actual forest.

“We don’t want to mislead anyone that when the trees are planted in March it will look like a fully-fledged forest. It’s saplings we’re planting and they’ll be between 60cm to a metre high.

“It will be open to the public and there will be signs telling people what it’s all about. If we give the trees what they need [then] it won’t take long for them to grow.”

Could sparrowhawks call Dundee’s Wee Forests home?

Kevin said the Botanic Gardens is an example of that.

“At first it was just a plain field, but within the first year there were songthrushes, robins and others there.

“And within seven years there was a sparrowhawk.”

Kevin has similar hopes for Wee Forests in Dundee.

“This method is like the F1 of forest planting,” Kevin said. “It doesn’t take long for nature to come in — if you let it.”

As well as Dundee, the Wee Forest scheme is popping up in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and East Ayrshire.

