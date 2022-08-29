Markinch biomass plant under investigation as thick dust appears on house and car windows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Markinch biomass plant under investigation as thick dust appears on house and car windows

By Peter John Meiklem
August 29 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 29 2022, 10.33am
susan glover with dust, alleged to have come from nearby biomass plant.
Susan Glover, who lives nearby, with dust that is alleged to have come from the biomass plant.

The Markinch biomass plant is under investigation after Fife residents reported thick dust collecting on their house and car windows.

Sepa staff have already tested the dust and found it contains potentially harmful sawdust.

The environment regulator has not yet confirmed the dust came from the biomass plant near Glenrothes.

But a spokeswoman said they found evidence of “non compliance” during a visit to the site on August 5.

Sepa staff made recommendations to “reduce dust generation” during the visit.

Breathing in sawdust can cause serious health conditions, including asthma.

Markinch resident worried air pollution linked to her tinnitus

Susan Glover, 70, lives a short distance away from the site. She is a long-term critic of the plant due to noise and air pollution.

She said the thick dust had regularly built up on the windows of her home, alarming her and many other members of the local community, who have also been battling with the dust.

Dust cleaned from Susan’s home, near the plant.

“I really want people to be aware that the pollution in the atmosphere is killing us,” she said.

The retired English teacher is afraid the pollution could lead to people in the community suffering “breathing difficulties” in 10 years’ time.

Recent studies have linked hearing impairment to air pollution.

Susan said she had recently developed tinnitus and feared her condition could be linked to air pollution from the site.

Tinnitus is noise in the ears that is not caused by the outside world.

“Since June I’ve developed tinnitus and I’ve read loosely that it can be connected to pollution,” she said.

“There’s no substantiated scientific evidence but when one breathes in it can also go in the ear canal.

“It can be distressing.”

Biggest biomass plant of its type in the UK

Biomass is a form of energy generation that creates heat and power through burning a mixture of wood waste and virgin wood.

There is an ongoing debate about whether it should be considered a source of renewable power.

Entrance to the RWE Biomass Plant, Markinch.

The Markinch plant produces electricity for around 100,000 homes and operates around the clock, every day of the week.

Sepa investigation still ‘ongoing’

A Sepa spokesperson said they had received a number of dust complaints from residents near the RWE Markinch Biomass Plant.

She added: “In response, Sepa has taken samples from the area which confirmed the material contained wood dust.

Evidence of non-compliance was found.”

Sepa spokesperson.

“However, further analysis of the samples is needed to confirm the source and our investigation is ongoing.

“A site inspection was also carried out at RWE Markinch and actions required where evidence of non-compliance was found.

“Recommendations were also made to reduce dust generation.”

Dust escaped due to ‘long hot dry periods’

An RWE spokeswoman said due to recent “long hot dry periods there has been some localised dust associated with incoming fuel deliveries”.

“To mitigate this issue, strict dust management measures are implemented on site at all times these include dust extraction systems, atomised water and fine mist sprays along with regular monitoring and cleaning of the site.”

The biomass plant at Tullis Russell in Markinch.

The plant remained a “proud member of the local community,” she added.

“The station must comply with its Pollution Prevention and Control (PPC) permit, issued by Sepa.

“The permit includes strict limits regarding emissions and dust.

“Particulate emissions from the plant are continuously monitored, and are typically up to 20 times lower than the daily average limit in the PPC permit.”

