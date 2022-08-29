Lochore Meadows windmill sculptures for the babies ‘briefly known, forever loved’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Fife

Lochore Meadows windmill sculptures for the babies ‘briefly known, forever loved’

By Cheryl Peebles
August 29 2022, 6.00am Updated: August 29 2022, 11.04am
Fife Sands area of reflection is in Lochore Meadows Country Park. Pictures by Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Windmill sculptures at Lochore Meadows are a poignant reminder of babies who never got a chance of life.

And Janine Norris hopes they will bring as much comfort to bereaved parents as she took from a memorial near her home after her daughter Sylvie was born sleeping.

The sculptures were erected by the Fife branch of stillbirth and neonatal death charity Sands in a new area of reflection for families of babies who were stillborn or died shortly after birth.

Several of those families gathered on Sunday for the official opening in the country park near Lochgelly.

Fife Sands chair Janine Norris, centre, with Joanne Robison, left, the charity's bereavement support services coordinator for Scotland, and Jen Coates, bereavement support director.
Janine, from Dunfermline, was among them with husband Callum and children Rory, 8, and Adara, 5.

It’s almost 10 years since Sylvie was stillborn in Victoria Hospital.

Janine said her loss ‘destroyed’ her and she barely left the house for months – the rare occasions she did to grieve at Sylvie’s memorial bench.

She said: “Sylvie doesn’t have a gravestone, she was cremated.

“We had a bench for her put in our local park and that was the only place that I felt peace and comfort.

“It was one of the only places I could go to that would get me out the house.

Families gathered for an opening ceremony at the area of reflection.
“I hope that these benches will have a similar feeling for other people who maybe don’t have a specific place to go and grieve.

“It is such a peaceful place, with a beautiful view across the loch.

“People can go and sit in a peaceful place, surrounded by nature and find some comfort and hopefully a little bit of healing.”

Janine is chair of Fife Sands, which commissioned Fife firms Iron Design by Rory and Leo Norris Design to create the sculptures and benches.

Windmills are already a special symbol for Fife Sands, as the charity holds an annual event where families create a field of small windmills in memory of their babies.

Snowdrops and dandelions, symbols used in bereavement rooms the charity has at Victoria Hospital, Kirkcaldy, are carved into the benches, along with the inscription ‘briefly known, forever loved’.

Benches were made by Leo Norris Design and sculptures by Iron Design by Rory, both based in Fife.
The facts:

  • Every day 14 babies – more than 5,000 a year – are stillborn or die within their first few months in the UK
  • 250,000 known pregnancies end in miscarriage each year

Sands has a phone helpline – 0808 164 3332 – email helpline helpline@sands.org.uk and more information is available on its website.

It has branches in both Tayside and Fife.

