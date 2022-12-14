Large Montreathmont Forest solar farm approved in Angus

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A large solar farm located inside Montreathmont Forest has been given the go-ahead by Angus Council.

Developers will build the 42MW Montreathmont Solar Farm around three miles south of Brechin.

Developers Renewable Connections say it will generate enough energy to power 12,000 homes.

It will deliver the same reduction in carbon emissions as taking 172,000 petrol and diesel cars off the road during the farm’s lifetime, according to the company.

Angus Council unanimously approved the planning application on Tuesday morning.

What about the agricultural land being lost?

SNP Montrose councillor Kenny Braes said: “You could hardly pick a better site when it comes to a discreet solar farm.”

Solar developments in Angus have led to concern over the loss of farmland.

But councillor Braes said the loss of agricultural land is not an concern for this application as the quality of the land is poor.

He said the land was used for tree planting previously “because that’s all it was really good for at that time”.

What will the Monthreatmont solar farm be like?

According to the plans, developers will use “bifacial panels” on the site. These are panels which can collect light on either side.

The development should have little impact on walkers’ views on the woodland path.

There will be “very minor glimpses of the development” over small stretches of the path.

Workers will either install the solar panels as a fixed system, where the panels stay in the same position. Or they will use a tracking system, which allows panels to tilt to follow the path of the sun.

Conservative Montrose councillor Iain Gall expressed support for the application.

“I think this is a great application and a perfect spot.”

Montreathmont Solar Farm will displace an estimated 792,000 tonnes of CO2

John Lindsay is the development manager for Scotland at Renewable Connections.

He said the farm will displace an estimated 792,000 tonnes of CO2 from fossil fuel sources over its 40-year lifespan.

“Throughout the development of this project we have engaged extensively with local people, the council and statutory consultees.

“The feedback received has helped shape the final design of the project, which includes proposals to greatly enhance the biodiversity of the area.”

Renewable Connections do not expect construction to take any longer than 24 weeks.