Planner’s ‘significant concerns’ could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme

By Peter John Meiklem
February 16 2023, 6.00am
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus.
Members of the Save Our Rural Environment group in Coupar Angus. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

Plans to build a giant solar farm on the outskirts of Coupar Angus raise “significant concerns”, according to an expert report.

People living in and around “the jewel of Strathmore” have welcomed the Perth and Kinross Council paper, recommending members refuse the application on planning grounds.

The scale of the Markethill proposal threatens to eclipse the town. If built, the solar panels would occupy almost as much land as Coupar Angus itself.

Retired businessman Andrew Valentine is a Save Our Rural Environment member. The group has raised awareness around developer Coupar Two’s plan for the high-quality farmland to the south of the town.

He said: “I am very pleased with where we are at the moment. The planner has recognised the main points we were trying to get across.

“The planning meeting has still to take place. But it’s almost a position of our case rests. Although we are taking nothing for granted.”

‘Significant landscape character’ concerns

Developers Vickram Mirchandani and Shuves Mukherji should discover on Wednesday February 22 whether councillors back their proposal for the 90.6 hectares solar development.

The farm could power 11,000 homes. However, the size, location and lack of engagement around the proposal have angered many local people.

PKC’s appointed planner judged “the development, owing to its size, appearance and location raises significant landscape character and visual impact concerns.”

Members of the Save our Rural Environment group at the field next to Coupar Angus.
Members of the Save our Rural Environment group do not believe the fight is over. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

He added it fails “to contribute positively to the quality of the surrounding built and natural environment.”

The report also highlighted issues with a neighbouring battery storage development. Mr Mirchandani and Mr Mukherji pursued this scheme under a different company Coronation Power.

Coupar Angus solar campaigners remain cautious

Retired civil servant and Coupar Angus man Alan Arundel remains cautious.

He is aware Angus councillors voted to refuse planning permission for a similarly sized farm at Berryhill, near Fowlis, only for the Scottish Government reporter to overrule the decision.

Alan said: “We have grave concerns moving forward that [even if councillors vote to refuse permission] that it will be appealed.”

Coupar Angus man Alan Arundel
Alan Arundel remains cautious. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson

He said the impact of the Markethill proposal – along with other solar and battery storage plans – could have a substantial joint effect on his hometown.

“Coupar Angus is called the jewel of Strathmore, but we’re in danger of becoming an industrial site. That is not good when we are trying to encourage people to come and visit.”

Mr Mirchandani and Mr Mukherji did not respond to a request to contribute to this article by deadline.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented