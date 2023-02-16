Obsessive Blairgowrie husband installed camera to spy on wife By Jamie Buchan February 16 2023, 6.00am Bruce Wilson. Image: Facebook. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Scone woman said she didn't care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts… Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks Family of Fife man who died in custody receives 'thorough investigation' pledge from Scotland's… Ferry sextortion accused claims pic requests were for 'photography project' Family demands answers over 2022 death in police custody at Fife hospital Dundee thug left boot mark on face of woman he was banned from seeing Broughty Ferry man denies trans-Atlantic sex pic blackmail plot Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat Montrose paedophile downloaded days-worth of vile videos, including clips involving animals Tuesday court round-up — Benefits cheat and Christmas thug Most Read 1 Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts… 2 Anstruther’s Edith Bowman takes the Food Fest Scotland trail to her home town in… 3 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’ 4 Man, 56, dies outside Kirkcaldy Aldi 5 Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted 6 Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales 7 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland 8 New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows 9 Family of Fife man who died in custody receives ‘thorough investigation’ pledge from Scotland’s… More from The Courier Liam Fox relishing Mark Ogren talks as Dundee United boss opens up on relationship… Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme Andy Considine will miss Dundee United v St Johnstone but is helping Perth side… Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused Nicola Sturgeon's lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife Election campaigns and political gains: Nicola Sturgeon's time in Dundee in photos Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk Business Gateway Tayside and Elevator to hold Transformation Festival in Dundee Kids 'would be left devastated' if Big Noise Douglas funding cut Editor's Picks Planner’s ‘significant concerns’ could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme Scone woman said she didn’t care if she was caught stealing fuel from forecourts across Perthshire Targeted teacher strikes at Perth schools to go ahead as new pay offer refused Election campaigns and political gains: Nicola Sturgeon’s time in Dundee in photos Pictures show the changing face of Perth Harbour through the years Nicola Sturgeon’s lasting legacy in Tayside and Fife New owner on horizon for 120-year old Kirriemuir kirk Business Gateway Tayside and Elevator to hold Transformation Festival in Dundee Kids ‘would be left devastated’ if Big Noise Douglas funding cut Most Commented 1 KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon's Scotland 2 Planner's 'significant concerns' could derail giant Coupar Angus solar farm scheme 3 NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’ 4 Gender reform has stalled - but it's not the only SNP plan heading for trouble 5 £300k Ferry cycle route 'placemaking' budget 'should go to local artists' 6 Demolition of former Regal Cinema in Broughty Ferry approved 7 Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will 'decimate business' 8 Dundee United lacked 'bravery and personality' in Kilmarnock defeat, laments Liam Fox 9 Boys, 14 and 15, arrested after reports of youth 'brandishing knife' in Dundee city centre 10 Pictures and video as Craigiebank Church in Dundee demolished