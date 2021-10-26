Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Survey to examine labour crisis in fruit and veg sector

By Nancy Nicolson
October 26 2021, 4.31pm
Labour shortages meant some fruit and veg was unharvested this summer..

Soft fruit and vegetable growers, permanent workers and seasonal migrant workers are being asked for their views on the challenges and experiences faced by the sector.

A new survey by the University  of Bristol has been launched as production continues to be hampered by crippling shortages of staff to pick vegetables, hard on the heels of a summer season when some growers  had to resort to leaving soft fruit, broccoli and cauliflower unharvested.

The survey, which is open to anyone involved in the sector across Scotland, England, Wales and Northern Ireland, is part of a project that will examine the costs and risks to our food system, and findings will be shared with UK Government departments, including Defra.

Seasonal migrant workers are being asked to take part in the survey.

Lead researcher Dr Lydia Medland, from the University’s  School of Sociology, Politics and International Studies, said: “ If we are to sustain a resilient food and farming sector able to provide healthy food for the population, we need to take note of the experience of those in the sector.

“This is the purpose of the survey, which in subsequent years will be followed up by in-person qualitative research.”

Dr Medland confirmed that despite the Seasonal Worker Pilot (SWP) being extended to 30,000 workers this year the scheme had “deeply problematic design features, including a risk of exploitation for workers.”

She added: “It has also not solved the problem of labour supply for growers, with farmers continuing to campaign for the scheme to be expanded.

The survey will be followed up with further research.

“In this context, the survey aims to capture a broad overview of how those working in the sector are faring – both growers and workers.”

The survey is being conducted at a time when reducing carbon emissions and cutting back on food miles is high on the industry’s agenda.

It can be accessed at  spais.onlinesurveys.ac.uk/5-a-day and from next week translations will be available in Romanian and Ukrainian for agricultural workers,

