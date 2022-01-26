Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
8 top tips for high barley yields

January 26 2022, 11.09am Updated: January 26 2022, 3.32pm
Ron Granger, Limagrain UK’s arable technical manager, revisits the key agronomic principles for the best establishment of spring barley, and for maintaining high tiller counts for optimal yields.

1. Know the end market or contract that you are growing for: to help determine agronomic inputs e.g., hitting desirable grain nitrogen.

2. Choose the right variety: usually determined by the end­ use or contract chosen. LG Diablo is the highest yielding, dual-use variety*, which means it can be used for both brewing and distilling.

3. Time of drilling: patience is needed to wait for when both weather and/or soil conditions allow for good seedbed preparation for rapid emergence and establishment.

4. Seed rate: for higher tillering varieties, the optimum seed rate is 350 seeds/m² when drilling in ideal conditions around mid-March. This can be adjusted depending on:

  • Weather
  • Drilling date
  • Seedbed quality
  • Moisture availability
  • Growers’ own experience on individual sites

When forced to drill into April, push rates up to 400-450 seeds/m².

5. Maintaining high tiller numbers: high final tiller or ear counts are critical for achieving high yield potential. An early balanced crop nutrition regime, encouraging better rooting and canopy development play, are critical in securing final tiller survival.

LG Diablo Spring Barley

6. Nitrogen and tiller numbers:

  • Limagrain trials show that higher yields without exceeding grain nitrogen can be achieved using nitrogen rates of 150 kg/ha, based on a split nitrogen application of a standard 120 kg/ha in the seedbed, plus an additional 30 kg/ha at tillering, when compared to a standard seedbed application of 120 kg/ha.
  • Higher yielding varieties respond well to higher nitrogen levels, as nitrogen grain content dilution is achievable. Additional nitrogen input can be beneficial on better soils, and should be targeted early, but beware on lighter soils that are more prone to stress.

7. Pay attention to macro and micro nutrition.

8. Early PGR applications programmes: are recommended on thick crops, to promote additional rooting and strong uniform tillering, and a minimum of two fungicides to keep the plant healthy.

Find out more about high yielding dual use spring barley, LG Diablo.

 

*on AHDB RL 21/22

