Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Partnership launched to tackle UK farming issues

By Nancy Nicolson
January 27 2022, 11.58am
COLLABORATION: The new organisation will explore issues that are common to all UK farmers.

A new agricultural forum has been launched by the UK Government to create a collaborative approach to the issues facing the industry in every part of the country.

The UK Agriculture Partnership (UKAP) will bring together farmers, environmental groups, agricultural colleges, research institutes, farmers’ unions and agri-tech centres to explore topics such as the role of science and technology in supporting food production, and solutions to reduce pollution and carbon emissions in the sector.

Announcing the partnership, UK Environment Secretary George Eustice said it would tackle some of the challenges all four nations have in common, “from enriching our soils and reducing the environmental impacts of agriculture, to how best use technology and science to boost our food production ambitions.”

UK Government environment secretary George Eustice.
UK Government Environment Secretary George Eustice.

The first meeting of the partnership took place this week and focused on finding solutions for improving quality across the farming industry.

Ministers and officials from the devolved administrations will be invited to participate in meetings and hear directly from attendees on the range of technical issues.

The government said the meetings would be topical so bespoke invite list will be created for each event to include stakeholders with relevant expertise and interest in that particular topic.

Scotland Office Minister Malcolm Offord said: “I welcome the launch of the UK Agriculture Partnership and look forward to it helping us lead the way in addressing challenges such as biodiversity decline, helping reach net zero targets and growing the food needed to feed the planet.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]