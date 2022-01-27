3 Dundee United talking points as Nicky Clark’s dramatic double seals win v Ross County ahead of Celtic trip

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

It’s been a long wait but Dundee United finally experienced that Tannadice winning feeling with a last-gasp victory over Ross County.

Nicky Clark’s dramatic double helped United overturn a 1-0 deficit to pick up their first league win in just over two months.

Before Wednesday, United hadn’t won since beating Aberdeen 1-0 on November 20.

They’d lost six successive Scottish Premiership encounters and some United fans were beginning to doubt their team and manager Tam Courts.

But back-to-back wins – at Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup and at home to County – have changed the mood music on Tannadice Street.

Courier Sport watched the Ross County match and here are three talking points as United prepare to face Celtic on Saturday:

Tam Courts: Cool under fire as Dundee United beat Ross County

Despite recently poor form, Tam Courts has never shown any signs of cracking.

In fact, he claimed a few weeks ago he wants to feel pressure to succeed.

Courts continues to answer every question put to him in media conferences.

And on the park he has shown a willingness to adapt.

The United boss made FIVE changes at Kilmarnock and shifted away from his favoured 4-3-3 system.

He has rotated his squad well in recent games to give fringe men a chance and to spark regular starters into life.

Kieran Freeman leapt off the bench v St Mirren with a point to prove.

And Nicky Clark underlined his worth with a dramatic double against County after coming on as sub.

The Tony Watt-powered attack

Tony Watt arrived at Dundee United with a reputation as an out-and-out goalscorer.

He currently tops the goal charts alongside Ross County’s midweek scorer Regan Charles-Cook.

But while he’s yet to get off the mark for United, his overall game is very impressive.

Watt has added a cutting edge to the United attack.

His dynamic, energetic play has raised the tempo of their frontline and it’s only a matter of time before he creates and scores goals.

Can Dundee United shock Celtic?

Dundee United collected their first point at Celtic Park in seven years with a 1-1 draw in September.

On the day, it was no more than United deserved.

They harried and pressed Celtic for 90 minutes and forced mistakes out of Ange Postecoglou’s side.

But Celtic are a different animal now.

The Glasgow giants are thriving under Postecogou’s leadership and swept United aside 3-0 at Tannadice in December.

United will have to guard against Celtic’s movement and prevent Japanese midfielder Reo Hatate from dictating play.

But the biggest thing United have in their favour is their bravery.

🗣 "The first 45 minutes was probably close to us being near our best, there was a lot of really good attacking intent. I think this is a defining moment for our season" 📺 Tam Courts & Tony Watt discuss this evening's last-gasp win at Tannadice#UnitedTogether — Dundee United FC (@dundeeunitedfc) January 27, 2022

Tam Courts is a bold manager and will send his side to Glasgow believing they can win.

United need to impose THEIR game on Celtic.

They should respect but not fear their hosts. If that happens and the Hoops don’t kick into gear, United could have more Celtic Park success.