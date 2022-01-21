Tam Courts: I want pressure to succeed at Dundee United

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists he is thriving under the pressure of satisfying the club’s top six ambitions.

United are currently on their worst run of league defeats in 16 years after losing six-in-a-row.

But they remain in position to get back into the top six, just three points adrift of Aberdeen.

They will take a break from league duty on Saturday as they travel to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup seeking a first victory since a 1-0 win over Dons in November.

And while United fans are demanding Courts’ side returns to winning ways, the United head coach is happy to feel the heat.

“I feel pressure in this job because I want to be successful,” said Courts.

“I want the players to be successful and I want to deliver for the club.

“It was always going to be a challenging year. We have evolved the squad and it’s an ongoing process.

“We are committed to the path we’re on.

“I have total confidence we are only one win away from going on a run.

“We have the same amount of points now as we had at this stage last season.

“But there is frustration at the run we’ve been on because we want to be higher up the table.”

Tam Courts: Dundee United fans are crucial to us

United will be backed by a vast travelling support at Kilmarnock with around 2,000 fans making the journey.

And with the new limited edition third kit selling out in under 20 minutes on Monday, Courts has thanked the fans for their backing.

“We will have a big crowd going down to support us,” said Courts.

“I think it’s about 1,400 tickets sold, so it’s going to be up to us to deliver.

“The fans have been great.

“They have been very supportive and we need them now because we are on a bit of a sticky run.

“The cup is huge for us.

“We did better in the Premier Sports Cup this season than previous years so we want to do well in this one too.”