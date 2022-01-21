Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tam Courts: I want pressure to succeed at Dundee United

By Ewan Smith
January 21 2022, 7.45am Updated: January 21 2022, 9.39am
Tam Courts insists he's thriving under pressure of being Dundee United manager

Dundee United boss Tam Courts insists he is thriving under the pressure of satisfying the club’s top six ambitions.

United are currently on their worst run of league defeats in 16 years after losing six-in-a-row.

But they remain in position to get back into the top six, just three points adrift of Aberdeen.

They will take a break from league duty on Saturday as they travel to Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup seeking a first victory since a 1-0 win over Dons in November.

And while United fans are demanding Courts’ side returns to winning ways, the United head coach is happy to feel the heat.

“I feel pressure in this job because I want to be successful,” said Courts.

“I want the players to be successful and I want to deliver for the club.

“It was always going to be a challenging year. We have evolved the squad and it’s an ongoing process.

“We are committed to the path we’re on.

Tam Courts admits he’s been frustrated by Dundee United’s recent results

“I have total confidence we are only one win away from going on a run.

“We have the same amount of points now as we had at this stage last season.

“But there is frustration at the run we’ve been on because we want to be higher up the table.”

Tam Courts: Dundee United fans are crucial to us

Dundee United will be backed by a vast travelling support at Kilmarnock

United will be backed by a vast travelling support at Kilmarnock with around 2,000 fans making the journey.

And with the new limited edition third kit selling out in under 20 minutes on Monday, Courts has thanked the fans for their backing.

“We will have a big crowd going down to support us,” said Courts.

“I think it’s about 1,400 tickets sold, so it’s going to be up to us to deliver.

“The fans have been great.

“They have been very supportive and we need them now because we are on a bit of a sticky run.

“The cup is huge for us.

“We did better in the Premier Sports Cup this season than previous years so we want to do well in this one too.”

